May Bank Holiday brings chance to enjoy the outdoors – but are you WeatherReady?

Sunshine tops the list, but not everyone loves the heat. As the Bank Holiday approaches, here’s what Brits really think about the weather – and how to stay WeatherReady.

With the first May Bank Holiday just days away and the weather looking changeable, millions of people across the UK will be making plans to get outside – whether that’s heading to the coast, enjoying parks and green spaces, or meeting friends and family for a day out.

But while the British public love sunshine, research shows we don’t all love the heat, and being prepared for the weather can make all the difference when it comes to enjoying time outdoors.

What is the British public’s favourite type of weather?

A YouGov survey found:

88% of people like or love a warm and sunny day

70% enjoy a cold but sunny day

67% say they like hot and sunny weather

22% say they don’t like it being too hot

53% say they like or love snow

51% say they like thunder and lightning

The figures show that while sunshine tops the list – with nearly nine in ten people enjoying warm and sunny days – more than one in five people say they don’t like it being too hot, and fewer people enjoy hot, sunny conditions compared with milder sunshine.

As more people look to spend time outdoors over the long weekend and into summer, the Met Office is encouraging everyone to be WeatherReady – whatever the weather.

Met Office Head of Warnings and Guidance Holly Clements, who leads our response in times of severe weather, said: “As we head into the first bank holiday of the summer, many people may be planning to spend more time outside. While warm sunshine is welcome for some, it’s important to be prepared for higher UV levels, pollen and the potential for weather conditions to change.

"Being WeatherReady means checking the forecast, understanding the risks and taking simple steps so plans don’t get spoiled. Our refreshed Met Office App makes it easier than ever to access the information you need before heading out”.

Feeling prepared for the weather can make it easier for people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors with confidence. Our friends at mental health charity Mind highlight that getting outdoors – whatever the weather – can lift your mood and support wellbeing.

Rosie Weatherley, Information Content Manager at Mind said: “Spending time in green space or bringing nature into your everyday life can benefit your mental health. It can support your physical wellbeing too. There are lots of ways you can connect with nature, like growing food, birdwatching or taking part in a nature survey. You could also try to bring nature indoors, for example by planting herbs in a window box or listening to recordings of natural sounds like birdsong. We have lots more tips and information about nature and mental health on our website.”

Where can I find WeatherReady information?

More advice on enjoying the summer weather safely, from the Met Office and trusted partner organisations, is available on the WeatherReady pages of the Met Office website.

The newly refreshed Met Office App can help people plan ahead by providing:

Local weather forecasts

UV index guidance

Beach and mountain forecasts

Pollen forecasts for the next five days

WeatherReady is the Met Office’s year‑round public information campaign, run in partnership with the Cabinet Office, designed to help individuals, families and communities prepare for and cope with severe weather.

READ MORE: Understanding the Met Office’s WeatherReady preparedness work

Get WeatherReady

To get started, check out 10 things you should do now to prepare for summer or search #WeatherReady on social media.