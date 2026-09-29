Mayor confirms landmark TfL cleaning pilot, to examine how the services could be delivered in-house, to begin

A comprehensive 12-month pilot with Mitie (TfL's existing cleaning and associated services contractor), which will explore how TfL could deliver cleaning services in-house in the future in an efficient, affordable and productive manner, begins on 28 September 2026.

Pioneering pilot will cover Tube and Bus stations along the Victoria line (excluding Kings Cross, Oxford Circus and Warren Street), as well as Victoria Coach Station, three office buildings and Northumberland Park Depot (including the Victoria line trains)

Around 250 employees will participate in the new pilot and be seconded to TfL

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed that a comprehensive 12-month pilot to examine how cleaning services at Bus and Tube stations can be delivered in-house will begin on 28 September.

First announced by the Mayor in January, TfL has been working with Mitie, its existing cleaning and associated services contractor, and the RMT to develop a comprehensive pilot of cleaning services. The comprehensive pilot has been specifically designed to help TfL understand the necessary steps that could allow the services to be delivered in-house in an efficient, affordable and productive manner.

TfL does not currently have specialist cleaning, facilities management and associated capabilities, so the pilot will help build internal expertise while assessing the potential benefits and challenges to be overcome.

The cleaning pilot will cover the following locations across the TfL estate:

Victoria line stations (excluding Kings Cross, Oxford Circus and Warren Street) Bus stations at Finsbury Park, Euston, Tottenham Hale, Vauxhall and Walthamstow Victoria Coach Station British Transport Police locations at Buckingham Palace Road and Finsbury Park Northumberland Park Depot, which maintains and prepares the Victoria line train fleet

Success criteria for the pilot include impacts on people safety, security, environmental, customer experience and feedback and other operational indicators, as well as quality and cost. TfL will also carry out regular surveys with those working on the pilot.

Around 250 cleaners will participate in the pilot and will be seconded to TfL for its duration. At the end of the 12-month pilot, the outcomes will be reviewed and the next steps determined.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, yesterday said:

“I'm delighted to confirm a new comprehensive pilot scheme exploring how TfL could deliver cleaning services in-house will begin this week. “I've long championed insourcing where possible, and that of course includes our hard working and essential cleaning staff. I'm pleased that TfL is taking this important step both for customers and for the dedicated cleaning colleagues who help keep London moving. “I look forward to seeing the outcome of the pilot and want to thank the RMT for their work and invaluable input, which supports my aim of building a fairer, more prosperous London for everyone.”

Josh Crompton, Senior Delivery Lead for the Cleaning Pilot at Transport for London, yesterday said:

“We look forward to commencing this 12-month cleaning pilot, which will help us understand the necessary steps that could allow these services to be delivered in-house. We have worked hard with Mitie and the RMT to progress the pilot to this point and I'd like to thank them for their commitment and focus.”

RMT General Secretary, Eddie Dempsey, yesterday said:

“We welcome the Mayor's support for insourcing and the launch of this pilot project. RMT will be fully involved and working with TfL throughout to make sure that it succeeds. That way, the Mayor of London can help lead the way in delivering the government's vision of the biggest wave of insourcing in a generation.”

Notes to editors:

Following the 12-month pilot, the results will be analysed by TfL and the Mayor of London before a decision on next steps is made.