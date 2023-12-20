Mayor heralds first Elizabeth line stations to get high-speed mobile coverage

High-speed mobile coverage is now available on the busiest Elizabeth line platforms, escalators and tickets halls at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street - with more stations connected in the coming months.

Tunnelled sections between stations to start getting 4G and 5G coverage in the new year - providing mobile coverage across the entire 73 mile line by the end of spring 2024.

Large section of Tube network across the West End now has uninterrupted high-speed mobile connectivity with the Victoria and Piccadilly lines to start getting coverage by the end of March

Progress means that a significant proportion of the entire Tube network remains on course to have 4G and 5G mobile coverage by the end of 2024.

Customers on the Elizabeth line received an early Christmas present this morning as four central London stations received mobile coverage for the first time.

The four stations - Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street - are some of the busiest in Central London and all now have mobile coverage in the ticket halls, connecting corridors and platforms for the Elizabeth line. The introduction at Tottenham Court Road also means that the whole station now has mobile coverage, with work to expand coverage to the Central line, and then onto the Jubilee line at Bond Street taking place throughout 2024.

The introduction of high-speed mobile coverage means that customers can stay better connected as they travel to and from the West End to shop, meet friends and visit the area's theatres, restaurants and bars. All four mobile network operators - Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) - are taking part in the rollout, which has already delivered 4G on sections of the Jubilee, Northern and Central lines.

Providing uninterrupted mobile coverage also provides additional reassurance to those travelling on the network, making it easier for customers to stay in touch with friends and family while travelling. It will also host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN), which when fully operational, will give first responders immediate access to life-saving data, images and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.

TfL and Boldyn Networks* will be working throughout Christmas and the early New Year to expand the coverage to further stations on the Elizabeth line, as well as to the tunnelled sections. Recent progress means that Boldyn Networks can now deliver 4G and 5G coverage to the tunnelled sections, rather than just 4G coverage as previously announced. By the end of spring 2024, the whole of the 73 miles of the Elizabeth line from Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood via the West End, will have mobile coverage.

In recent months, further sections of the Tube have also been provided with 4G and 5G coverage, which is now available between Holland Park and Queensway as well as between Bond Street and Chancery Lane on the Central line and also between Belsize Park, Archway and Tottenham Court Road on the Northern line. Currently around 20 per cent of Tube stations with platforms that are underground, and therefore usually unable to get a mobile signal, now have mobile coverage. When combined with sections of the Tube which are above ground, this means that around two thirds of the whole network has mobile coverage.

By the end of spring 2024, the first stations on the Bakerloo, Victoria and Piccadilly line will have mobile coverage in stations and within tunnels in central London, meaning that around 40 stations with platforms that are underground, and therefore usually unable to get a mobile signal, as well as connecting tunnels, will have mobile coverage.

Boldyn Networks is also progressing work to bring mobile coverage to the southern end of the Northern line, with the first sections going live during summer 24, and more widely across Central London, with a significant proportion of the entire Tube network (around 80 per cent of stations across the network) and the Elizabeth line, having mobile coverage by the end of 2024.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: "I am delighted to see the promise I made of delivering 4G and 5G across our transport network continuing to progress, with four busy Elizabeth line stations - Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street joining an ever-growing network of lines and stations with full connectivity.

"The new mobile coverage at these stations will be a major boost for those travelling around London - connecting key business centres and some of the popular parts of Central London and the West End. It will help Londoners and visitors to the capital to better navigate the capital and stay connected underground. Growing numbers of underground Tube stations now have 4G and 5G services, with many more to come as we continue to build a better London for everyone."

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, said: "I'm delighted that the first stations on the Elizabeth line now have high-quality mobile coverage. This is a vital project for London, allowing customers to be more connected underground and get the latest travel information and news, as well as stay in contact with work, friends and families while travelling on our network. Our engineers will be working closely with Boldyn Networks over Christmas and throughout 2024 to expand coverage to more stations and tunnels across London, and we remain committed to having a significant proportion of the entire Tube network connected by the end of 2024."

Billy D'Arcy, CEO of UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks, said: "Our work with TfL across the transport network has rapidly accelerated this year and we are excited to announce this further expansion of high-speed mobile connectivity ahead of the festive period. This is another important milestone in our mission to deploy a new digital infrastructure across London that connects businesses and people, and helps to make the city a safer and smarter place to live, work and travel."

Dee Corsi, Chief Executive of the New West End Company said: "In today's world, an uninterrupted connection is an expected part of any visitor experience, and we are thrilled that visitors to the West End can now enjoy nearly full coverage at both Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street stations.

During the busy festive season in particular, the ability to seamlessly chart a route from shop to shop, book a last-minute table or coordinate a meeting point with friends and family using mobile coverage underground will be a welcome benefit. And the best part is, upon leaving the station, visitors can continue to save their data by jumping on our super-fast, free street Wi-Fi."

The project is being implemented by Boldyn Networks, one of the world's leading neutral host network providers, who was awarded a 20-year concession by TfL in June 2021 to deliver high speed, 5G-ready mobile connectivity across the entire London Underground network. Boldyn Networks, formerly BAI Communications, is installing a fibre backbone across the capital to improve connectivity both above and below ground, bringing wide reaching socio-economic benefits to local businesses and communities.

Around 500 people are working overnight across the Tube network to install mobile equipment, with all works needed to be tidied away before the network opens for customers every morning. Once fully delivered, more than 2,000 kilometres of cabling as well as thousands of radios are expected to be installed within tunnels and stations, all of which will be fitted outside of operational hours.

For more information, please visit tfl.gov.uk/get-online

Notes to Editor

* On 28 June 2023, BAI Communications rebranded as Boldyn Networks - https://www.boldyn.com/news/boldyn-networks-officially-launches

The introduction of 4G and 5G mobile coverage across the Tube network is being delivered for the Mayor of London and Transport for London (TfL) by Boldyn Networks, and is seeing high-speed mobile coverage provided within stations and tunnelled sections of the Tube network, allowing customers to get the latest travel information, access social media, check their emails, make calls, and stream videos while passing through stations.

List of latest Underground stations where mobile coverage is now available:

Central line - Holland Park, Notting Hill Gate, Queensway, Oxford Circus (Central line only), Tottenham Court Road, Holborn (Central line only)

Northern line - Belsize Park, Chalk Farm, Archway, Tufnell Park, Kentish Town (station closed from 26 June 2023 due to engineering works, but 4G will still be provided to platforms for passing trains), Camden Town, Mornington Crescent, Euston (Charing Cross Branch), Warren Street, Goodge Street, Tottenham Court Road

Jubilee line - Westminster, Waterloo (Jubilee line only) Southwark, London Bridge (Jubilee line only), Bermondsey, Canada Water, Canary Wharf, North Greenwich

The wider Connected London programme being delivered by TfL and Boldyn will also see the installation of digital infrastructure across the capital, forming a backbone of connectivity. A full-fibre network will connect to buildings and street assets, like traffic lights and lampposts, and leverage the power of 5G and the Internet of Things to drive forward London's ambition to become a truly smart city - https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/business-and-advertisers/connected-london

While work remains on track for a significant proportion of the entire Tube network to have 4G and 5G mobile coverage by the end of 2024, there may be some sections of the Tube where work will continue throughout 2025/26 to fully introduce coverage within stations and tunnels. This work will be primarily be on some sections outside of Central London, sections of the Circle and District line where a number of stations already have limited mobile coverage due to being closer to the surface, as well as where smaller tunnelled sections need to be treated individually.