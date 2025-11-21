Mayor of London and TfL set out bold proposals to deliver pedestrianisation along Oxford Street

Eight-week consultation until 16 January 2026 allows those visiting, living and working in this iconic location to shape the future of Oxford Street

Carefully modelled proposal would see all traffic banned from Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street to help revitalise the UK's most famous shopping street

Updated bus routes with new fully accessible bus stops and overnight access for local business deliveries would make Oxford Street accessible and enjoyable for everyone

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Transport for London (TfL) have today (Friday 21 November) set out their detailed proposals for transport and highway changes to deliver the Mayor's bold ambitions around pedestrianising and revitalising the capital's most famous high street.

Earlier this year, more than 6,000 people responded to the Mayor's consultation on the idea of pedestrianising Oxford Street and proposals to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation for the area. When asked specifically about the principle of pedestrianisation, around two thirds were supportive [1].

This first consultation showed there is widespread support for pedestrianising Oxford Street, which would help boost the West End economy [2] by creating a safer and more pleasant overall experience when shopping, dining or simply exploring the iconic area.

The new consultation - which runs for eight weeks from 21 November 2025 until 16 January 2026 - proposes that the section of Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street is closed to private motorised vehicles, buses, taxis and private hire vehicles, cycles, scooters and pedicabs. However, the proposed scheme has been specifically designed to ensure that emergency services would have access to the street at any time, and that servicing vehicles could access the traffic-free area from midnight to 07:00 to support local businesses and retailers.

Oxford Street is already off limits to general traffic between 07:00 and 19:00 Monday to Saturday, and the Mayor and TfL would expect traffic to continue to use alternative routes going forwards.

The proposals being consulted on would maintain several routes for traffic crossing the pedestrianised section [3]. New and wider pedestrian crossings would ensure public safety at these junctions. There are also wider traffic management changes proposed as part of the scheme to ensure effective local access and servicing to the areas surrounding Oxford Street.

Under the proposals, buses that currently serve Oxford Street would be rerouted along Wigmore Street and Henrietta Place [4]. Two new pairs of bus stops with shelters and countdown would be installed along this route.

While buses and taxis would no longer be able to directly access Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, the proposals seek to provide bus stops, taxi ranks and drop-off locations as close to the pedestrianised area as possible. TfL has also worked to maintain the number of blue badge parking bays in the area and is discussing with Westminster City Council whether additional ranking space could be found on surrounding roads to further support taxi provision.

A sophisticated traffic model developed to assess the proposals' expected effects on traffic levels and journey times shows that most local bus routes would operate similar journey times, seeing an overall change of less than a minute [5]. A full equality impact assessment has also been carried out, looking in detail at impacts the proposals could be expected to have on the accessibility of Oxford Street.

Although cycling would not be allowed on this section of Oxford Street as part of this proposed scheme, the Mayor and TfL recognise the need to provide high-quality alternative routes through the area and will work closely with Westminster City Council as the highway authority for surrounding roads to support development of further proposals for improved cycling infrastructure.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "We need urgent action to give the nation's high street a new lease of life and make it an attractive international destination once again. A reimagined Oxford Street can bring the world to London and showcase the best of London to the world, and I'm pleased that we're now moving ahead with our exciting plans to regenerate this iconic area, backed by the vast majority of Londoners and businesses.

"These new proposals map out the potential next steps with Transport for London to make our vision of a thriving, greener Oxford Street a reality. I encourage everyone to have their say on the proposals, which would transform Oxford Street into a place Londoners and the whole country can be proud of, as we continue to build a better London for everyone."

Claire Mann, Chief Operating Officer at Transport for London, said: "Oxford Street is an iconic location, and these proposals would see the key section from Orchard Street to Great Portland Street pedestrianised - creating a safer and more pleasant overall experience when shopping, dining or simply exploring the area. We look forward to hearing the public feedback on these proposals and, subject to the consultation results, delivery of the scheme could begin in the second half of 2026."

Dee Corsi, Chief Executive at New West End Company, said: "Today's consultation launch is an important step towards delivering Oxford Street's transformation, forming part of what must be a long-term strategic approach to the revitalisation of the whole street. We will continue to engage closely with the Mayor and TfL to ensure that the proposed traffic modelling outlined in the consultation reflects the ambitions and needs of local businesses, whilst maintaining the momentum necessary to realise the West End's full potential."

Meave Wall, Executive Director of Retail at Selfridges, said: "We're encouraged by the proposals to enhance Oxford Street's public realm and attract more people to the area through pedestrianisation. We look forward to hearing more about the transformation plans as they continue to progress, and how they can best serve our customers, neighbours, and the wider community."

Subject to the consultation results, delivery of the scheme could begin in the second half of 2026, focusing initially on the necessary preparatory works to divert buses. Once traffic has been diverted away from Oxford Street, TfL and the Greater London Authority (GLA) would then begin work to make it a more attractive location for pedestrians, which would be subject to separate public engagement.

To respond to the consultation and have your say, please visit https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/oxford-street-transport-highways

Notes to editors

This consultation does not revisit the proposals covered in the Oxford Street Transformation consultation, which ran from 28 February to 2 May 2025, nor is it seeking further comments on the proposed designation of a Mayoral Development Area (MDA) or the establishment of a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC).

Any transport and highway changes that may be required in the future to enable the transformation of the remaining sections of Oxford Street would be subject to consultation at a later date.

The proposals would not alter traffic on Regent Street, and the Mayor and TfL are aware of proposals being developed by Westminster City Council for further changes to Regent Street and are working with them to co-ordinate these proposals.

On 20 September 2025, TfL took over as the highway authority for Oxford Street - https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/september/tfl-becomes-highway-authority-for-oxford-street-as-mayor-moves-ahead-with-pedestrianisation-proposal

[1] The previous consultation can be found here: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/oxford-street.

In June 2025, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced he will move ahead with bold proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street and revitalise the area following overwhelming public and business support for his proposals. More information: https://www.london.gov.uk/overwhelming-support-for-mayors-oxford-street-plans.

Between 28 February and 2 May 2025, the Greater London Authority (GLA) consulted Londoners on two questions related to Oxford Street: the designation of a Mayoral Development Area (MDA) and the principle of pedestrianising Oxford Street. The consultation was widely publicised to statutory consultees, local stakeholders, Londoners and other interested parties throughout this period.

The consultation received 6,642 submissions from a wide range of respondents across Greater London and beyond. These included statutory consultees, individuals, residents' associations, businesses, trade unions, trade bodies, active travel groups, and accessibility organisations.

On the question of designating an MDA, 69 per cent supported the proposal, of those who responded on this topic. On the principle of pedestrianisation, 66 per cent of those who responded on this topic were in support. This does not include those who responded with boilerplate text through campaigns. If all campaigns are included, the MDC support rises to 70 per cent and the pedestrianisation support rises to 67 per cent.

The Mayor is progressing with steps to establish a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) dedicated to regenerating the area and ultimately making Oxford Street a world-leading urban space for shopping, leisure and outdoor events. Following support from the London Assembly in July 2025, the Mayor is working with Government to make the necessary legislation for the MDC to be established by 1 January 2026.

On 24 October 2025, the Mayor announced the appointment of Hawkins Brown and East, who will work together to work together on the design and delivery of his transformative and ambitious plans to regenerate Oxford Street and unlock its true potential - https://www.london.gov.uk/city-hall-appoints-world-leading-design-talent-support-delivery-mayors-transformative-oxford-street

The MDC will work alongside government, businesses, local councils and local residents to develop and deliver a bold new vision for London's flagship high street.

The Mayor's proposals include:

creating a beautiful pedestrian-friendly public space to attract shoppers, which can host exciting events and activities to make Oxford Street a place for all; creating a well-designed, high-quality space that showcases the best of London's talent, assets and opportunities - a place that Londoners feel proud of and those coming to London want to visit, invest in and return to; hosting exciting events to showcase and test the potential of a new and more inviting public space.

These proposals aim to attract more national and international visitors, bringing the world to London and showcasing the best of London to the world. This will also help drive progress on the recently published London Growth Plan by acting as a magnet for new customers, new investment and new jobs for decades to come.

[2] GLA Economics estimate the mid-range of potential impacts of pedestrianisation to increase 'Gross Valued Added' (this is an economic indicator representing the value of goods and services produced in an area) by nearly £82m per year, whilst supporting a further 781 jobs. The analysis also states that pedestrianisation could raise £30-£40m in VAT receipts and £10- £20m in business rates depending on the scenario and outcomes.

Separately, to showcase what a reimagined Oxford Street could offer, the street went traffic-free for one day on 21 September 2025. The event delivered a significant boost to the local economy, with footfall in the area 45 per cent higher than the week before, and nearly 70 per cent of stores on the street that were surveyed reported similar or higher sales than a typical Sunday. A full report on the event is available here - https://www.london.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2025-10/This%20Is%20Oxford%20Street%20event%20report%20-%20October%202025.pdf

[3] Several routes across Oxford Street for traffic crossing would be maintained as part of these proposals. These would allow traffic to cross Oxford Street via Duke Street, Harewood Place and Holles Street (for traffic heading northbound only), Regent Street, Davies Street and Stratford Place (in both northbound and southbound directions), and Vere Street and New Bond Street (for traffic heading southbound only).

As part of the changes, TfL is proposing to provide pedestrian crossings controlled by traffic lights at these junctions to ensure pedestrians using Oxford Street are aware that traffic will pass here, and to help them cross at these points. These pedestrian crossings would be much wider than are currently the case, providing more space for pedestrians to wait to cross. There would also be new pedestrian crossings provided on Regent Street, at its junction with Oxford Circus, and a new contraflow cycle lane for southbound cyclists on Holles Street and Harewood Place.

[4] Bus routes 7, 94, 98, 139 and 390 currently run on Oxford Street during the day and routes N7, 94, N98, N113, N137, 139, N207 and 390 run here at night. In order to allow pedestrianisation to happen, TfL proposes making a number of changes:

Route number Operates to-from Our proposals Continuing your journey Operate during the day 7 Oxford Circus - East Acton Would terminate at Cumberland Gate in Marble Arch instead of Oxford Circus Interchange with route 98 at stops on 94 Acton Green - Piccadilly Circus Would terminate at Marble Arch (North Row) instead of Piccadilly Circus Interchange with routes 98 and 390 on Oxford Street 98 Willesden Bus garage - Red Lion Square Would be re-routed via Wigmore Street and Henrietta Place Will serve stops on either Wigmore Street or Henrietta Place 139 Golders Green station - Waterloo Would be re-routed via Wigmore Street and Henrietta Place Will serve stops on either Wigmore Street or Henrietta Place 390 Archway - Victoria Would be re-routed via Wigmore Street and Henrietta Place Will serve stops on either Wigmore Street or Henrietta Place Operate at night N7 Oxford Circus - East Acton Would terminate at Cumberland Gate in Marble Arch instead of Oxford Circus Interchange with route N98 at stops on Edgware Road 94 Acton Green - Piccadilly Circus Would terminate at Marble Arch (North Row) instead of Piccadilly Circus Interchange with routes N98, 390 and N207 at stops on Oxford Street N98 Stanmore station - Holborn station Would be re-routed via Wigmore Street and Henrietta Place Will serve stops on either Wigmore Street or Henrietta Place N113 Edgware bus station - Trafalgar Square Would terminate at Cumberland Gate in Marble Arch instead of Trafalgar Square Interchange with route 139 at stops on Baker Street N137 Crystal Palace bus station - Oxford Circus Would terminate at Cumberland Gate in Marble Arch instead of Oxford Circus Interchange with route 390 at stops on Park Lane 139 Golders Green station - Waterloo Would be re-routed via Wigmore Street and Henrietta Place Will serve stops on either Wigmore Street or Henrietta Place N207 Uxbridge station - Holborn Would be re-routed via Wigmore Street and Henrietta Place Will serve stops on either Wigmore Street or Henrietta Place 390 Archway - Victoria Would be re-routed via Wigmore Street and Henrietta Place Will serve stops on either Wigmore Street or Henrietta Place

No further changes are proposed to be made these routes and under the proposals, all would continue to run at their existing frequencies.

Some bus services that do not operate along the full length of Oxford Street would also be affected by proposals, as they use sections of Oxford Street or local roads to reach their bus stand or to turn around.