Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Printable version
Mayors and councillors to access LGPS under reforms
The Local Government Pension Scheme is one of the largest pension schemes in the world, with over 6.7 million members and £400 billion of assets.
Ministers are consulting on restoring access to the Local Government Pension Scheme for councillors in England and extending it to mayors.
The proposed reforms would align England with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland where elected members already have access.
The proposals will show locally elected leaders the respect they deserve as dedicated public servants. This comes as local government reorganisation and devolution continue to reshape councils across England, the responsibilities held by mayors and councillors are expanding significantly.
Other measures being consulted on include:
- Making it simpler for Multi-Academy Trusts to apply for their staff from different schools to be in the same pension fund;
- Implementing new Fair Deal protections ensuring workers outsourced from local government keep seamless access to the Local Government Pension Scheme.
The LGPS is one of the largest pension schemes in the world, with over 6.7 million members and £400 billion of assets under management. The scheme serves those who work in local government including waste collectors, school staff including teaching assistants and dinner ladies, library managers and parks workers.
The consultation follows earlier reforms announced by the government this year focusing on investment pooling and local investment, designed to unlock the scheme’s full investment potential as it approaches £1 trillion in assets by 2030.
The consultation will run until December 22.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mayors-and-councillors-to-access-lgps-under-reforms
Latest News from
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Pro-growth package unshackling Britain to get building14/10/2025 12:10:00
Pro-growth changes to the government's landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill to get Britain building faster.
£84 million injection to tackle homelessness10/10/2025 15:10:00
£84m cash boost to help prevent homelessness and support families this winter and immediate help for children and families in temporary accommodation.
Thousands of new homes get the go ahead in North Sussex09/10/2025 09:14:00
21,000 new homes in North Sussex unlocked after four-year bottleneck
Families to save hundreds of pounds in major homebuying overhaul06/10/2025 12:10:00
First-time buyers set to save money when buying a home and timelines reduced with a new consultation launched by the Government.
Expert Taskforce recommends locations for new towns29/09/2025 15:10:00
The New Towns Taskforce has recommended locations for the next generation of new towns.
£292m Pride in Place investment for Scottish neighbourhoods29/09/2025 12:10:10
16 Scottish LAs backed by Scotland Office to revitalise communities as part of our Plan for Change, with spending decisions in the hands of local people
PM backs “true patriots” to lead UK renewal with £5bn investment26/09/2025 16:10:00
New powers let residents reclaim beloved assets and drive patriotic renewal, street by street – delivering on the Plan for Change.
£214m new funding for Welsh communities to improve neighbourhoods and restore pride26/09/2025 13:10:00
UK Government Pride in Place funding going to every local authority in Wales.