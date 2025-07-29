Mayors and Ministers back British manufacturers and greener buses

Government ministers and metro mayors commit to greener transport and greater job opportunities across the regions.

Transport Secretary, the Local Transport Minister, and Metro Mayors come together for UK bus manufacturing stocktake, promising to support highly skilled jobs that deliver the Plan for Change.

plans advanced to ensure a 10-year pipeline of zero-emission bus orders, with around 60% of zero-emission buses funded by government currently being built by UK-based manufacturers.

comes as the Bus Services Bill progresses through Parliament, with the government continuing to drive growth in the industries of the future and put passengers back at the heart of services

Greener journeys, skilled jobs and stronger UK manufacturing were all on the agenda yesterday (28 July 2025), as government ministers and metro mayors came together in Westminster to commit to greener transport and greater job opportunities across the regions.

The fifth meeting of the UK Bus Manufacturing Expert Panel was chaired by the Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, and Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood, with wider attendance from mayors including David Skaith (York and North Yorkshire), Richard Parker (West Midlands), and Steve Rotheram (Liverpool), alongside Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill and the Scottish Government’s Transport Minister, Fiona Hyslop.

The session focussed on the future pipeline of zero-emission bus orders, in order to give UK manufacturers the long-term certainty needed to invest and grow.

The panel also committed to ensuring that new zero emission buses bring real social benefits to the communities they serve, and work to support local employment, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Attendees also committed to ensuring that every pound of public money spent on zero emission buses provides the greatest social benefits for communities and the economy.

The panel’s inaugural meeting took place in Sheffield earlier this year, and set out to ensure that the UK remains a leader in bus building while helping local authorities to deliver their transport ambitions.

The government is working closely with local authorities to ensure new bus orders continue to support the UK supply chain and deliver cleaner, more reliable transport for passengers. Currently, around 60% of zero-emission buses funded through the government’s ZEBRA (Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas) programmes are being built by UK-based manufacturers, and the panel is committed to supporting manufacturers as they undertake these new contracts, to ensure that they support regional growth and support opportunities that deliver the Plan for Change.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, yesterday said:

It was great to bring mayors together today for the fifth meeting of the bus manufacturing expert panel, where we committed to building a strong pipeline of future zero-emission bus orders. By mapping out future demand, we’re giving industry the certainty they need to grow – supporting jobs, delivering better buses for passengers, and accelerating our journey towards a cleaner, greener transport system, while delivering our Plan for Change.

Earlier this year, the Government announced nearly £38 million to deliver 319 new zero emission buses across 12 cities in England by spring 2027, with each pound of funding matched by at least £3 of private investment.

Among the biggest beneficiaries were:

Nottinghamshire County Council, who are benefitting from £2.3 million to launch 42 new electric buses

Hull City Council, where £3.9 million has been allocated to provide 42 vehicles

West of England Combined Authority, who are receiving nearly £20 million for 160 buses

The UK government has also recently allocated a further £28 million to deliver new zero emission buses in Sheffield and Bradford, to improve air quality on key city centre routes.

The push for cleaner bus travel is also supported by the Bus Services Bill, which is currently progressing through Parliament. The Bill will give local authorities more control over how services are planned and delivered, while introducing new powers to end the use of new diesel buses in England from no earlier than 2030.

Jason Prince, Director, Urban Transport Group, yesterday said:

Investing in buses, especially greener, cleaner buses is good for our transport systems, our health and the economy. Government, operators and our members, working together through the manufacturing panel to unlock the full potential of greener buses will help realise these benefits for passengers and their local communities.

Roads media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000