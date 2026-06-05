Mayors meet in York as “devolution revolution” delivers

Mayors handed new powers under landmark Right to Request scheme, as more control is shifted to local leaders from Westminster

Regional mayors will be able to shape local services, from protecting homes against flooding to supporting young children with special educational needs, under new plans to move power out of Westminster.

Bespoke agreements announced yesterday (4 June) include a new approach to youth justice in Greater Manchester, the government supporting the Mayor to use tech to transform public services in Liverpool City Region and reshaping arts funding in the North East to ensure more money is spent on local priorities, in a boost for local leaders and the government’s ‘devolution revolution’.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed rubber-stamped the proposals through the Right to Request scheme ahead of a meeting at the Mayoral Council in York attended by regional leaders.

This was the first such meeting since the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act became law earlier this year, and was also attended by the Prime Minister which underscores the government’s commitment to shift more power into the hands of local leaders.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed yesterday said:

This government is serious about shifting power out of Westminster and into the hands of our mayors. These agreements mean real change for communities across the country with more local decision-making, better services and a stronger voice for people who know their areas best. That’s what devolution is all about.

These powers have been delivered under the new Right to Request process, a pioneering scheme that puts mayors in the driving seat on devolution. Under the scheme, mayors can formally request new controls, funding and partnerships from government, which is legally required to respond within six months.

Agreements struck with local mayors as part of the Right to Request scheme mean that:

Greater Manchester will pilot a new regional approach to youth justice, focused on catching problems early and stopping young people from entering the justice system in the first place, building on existing work already underway to ensure funding for services is joined up across the region.

Liverpool City Region is set to work more closely with government to harness the power of technology and data in public services, helping to improve life chances for communities across the region. This builds on existing work already underway, including a Test and Learn Accelerator looking at a preventative approach to improve breathing problems amongst very young children.

The North East will work with Arts Council England to strengthen alignment between national and local investment in culture, including involving Mayoral Strategic Authorities in discussions on the design of future operating models, such as regional boards. By aligning funding more closely with local priorities, the aim is to use arts investment as a driver of economic growth and a richer cultural offer for communities across the region.

South Yorkshire is teaming up with DEFRA and the Environment Agency to launch a new pilot scheme focused on flood resilience and water management that will help protect thousands of homes and communities from flooding. Local leaders will take a greater role in managing flood risk, working alongside public and private partners to keep people and places safe.

The West Midlands will work with government to explore new ideas for improving outcomes for young children, including support for those with special educational needs.

These announcements build on a package of new powers already handed to local leaders - from a pioneering Education Partnership Board to improve school standards in Liverpool, to dedicated Deputy Mayors for Health in Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire, and a government commitment to devolve Transport and Works Act orders, giving Mayors the final decision planning power for more local transport schemes in their area such as mass transit schemes.

After West Yorkshire’s request, all Established Mayors are also gaining control over local innovation funding – giving them the tools to drive economic growth on their own terms.

Yesterday’s announcements sit alongside the government’s flagship £5.8 billion Pride in Place programme, which is giving communities across the country the power to shape and improve the areas they call home.