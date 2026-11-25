Proposals offered by McCormick could address concerns over its acquisition of Unilever’s food business in the UK.

McCormick offers to sell Colman’s business to resolve the CMA’s competition concerns.

CMA found the deal could substantially lessen competition in the supply of dry ingredient mixes and sauces in the UK.

CMA will now consult on whether to accept McCormick’s offer and conditionally clear the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering remedies offered by McCormick & Company, Inc. (McCormick) to address competition concerns identified during its phase 1 investigation into the company’s proposed acquisition of almost all of Unilever PLC’s global food business (Unilever Foods).

McCormick’s UK consumer business sells herbs, spices, seasonings, dry ingredient mixes and sauces under the Schwartz brand, alongside sauces including mustard under the French’s brand. Unilever Foods sells products in the UK under brands including Knorr, Maille and Colman’s.

The CMA’s investigation found that the deal would bring together the 2 largest branded suppliers of dry ingredient mixes, such as chilli con carne mixes, and dry sauces, such as parsley sauce, sold to UK retailers, accounting for around £140 million of sales a year in the UK. The merged business would be the largest supplier of both types of product by far.

The CMA found that McCormick and Unilever Foods compete closely in both markets. While supermarkets’ own-label products and other brands, including Maggi in dry ingredient mixes and Bisto in dry sauces, provide some competition, the CMA found that these alternatives exert only a limited constraint on the companies.

The CMA also found it would be difficult for new or existing suppliers to enter or expand sufficiently to replace the competition lost through the merger, including because supermarket shelf space is limited and existing suppliers have well-established positions. It therefore concluded that the deal could result in a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of dry ingredient mixes and, separately, dry sauces to retailers in the UK.

McCormick has offered undertakings designed to address the CMA’s concerns. McCormick has proposed to sell the Colman’s brand, a part of Unilever Foods, which produces products including dry sauces and dry cooking ingredient mixes (alongside mustard and other cold sauces) to a purchaser to be approved by the CMA.

Having found that the remedies offered could in principle address its concerns, the CMA will now consider the proposals in more detail, including seeking third-party feedback. If the CMA is satisfied that the undertakings effectively address its concerns, it will conditionally clear the deal. Otherwise, the CMA can still refer the transaction for an in-depth phase 2 investigation.

Elie Yoo, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA, said:

Millions of packets of dry sauces and dry ingredient mixes are picked up as part of people’s weekly shop, so it’s important customers don’t end up paying more as a result of this deal. We found that this merger would bring together the two biggest branded suppliers of dry cooking mixes and sauces, with other suppliers providing only limited competition. McCormick has now offered proposals which we believe have the potential to resolve our concerns. We’ll look carefully at these proposals before deciding whether to accept them.

More information is available on the McCormick / Unilever Foods merger inquiry case page.

Notes to editors