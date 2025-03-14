McDonald’s franchises warned by equality regulator to comply with legal duties or risk enforcement action

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has written directly to every McDonald’s franchise in Britain to remind them of their legal duties and the consequences of failing to meet them.

The letters, which arrived with franchises on 14th March, set out what each restaurant must do to comply with the Equality Act 2010 and prevent discrimination, harassment and victimisation of their workers. The EHRC warns franchises that any failure to comply will leave them “at risk of enforcement action.”

McDonald’s Restaurants Limited (MRL), the name under which McDonald’s trades in Great Britain, signed a legally-binding agreement with the EHRC to prevent sexual harassment in the restaurants it operates in 2023. Individual franchises are not parties to the agreement. The letter sent yesterday explains that while franchises may be working alongside parent company MRL to address the issues and may already have taken some action, it is their own responsibility to fully comply with the law.

The equality regulator’s latest intervention comes after fresh allegations of harassment and discrimination in McDonald’s restaurants were revealed by the BBC in January. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macrow subsequently referred to the allegations in oral evidence given to the House of Commons’ Business and Trade Committee.

John Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: