McDonald’s is supporting the government's drive to get young people earning or learning

Young people across the United Kingdom are set to benefit after McDonald’s becomes the latest major employer to support the Government’s Youth Guarantee and launches the biggest work experience programme in the country.

McDonald’s becomes latest supporter of government’s drive to get more young people earning or learning.

Government welcomes employer’s support as it continues to create opportunity for young people and reform the system from welfare to work.

Employer’s new work experience programme to support 2,500 young people to take their first step in their career, with jobs ranging from restaurant to head office roles.

Young people across the United Kingdom are set to benefit after McDonald’s becomes the latest major employer to support the Government’s Youth Guarantee and launches the biggest work experience programme in the country.

From August, McDonald’s will roll out 2,500 paid work experience placements across the country, with 625 places ring-fenced for young people most at risk of dropping out of education and work. Placements will span the full breadth of its business, from restaurants to corporate head office roles, giving young people five days of hands-on experience across a range of careers, with a guaranteed interview at the end.

As it launched its work experience programme, McDonald’s has also announced its support for the Youth Guarantee, which tackles youth unemployment by helping young people take their first steps into the world of work. In doing so, McDonald’s follows in the footsteps of other major employers including the Premier League, Channel 4 and Pinewood Studios.

To mark this support, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden visited McDonald’s UK Headquarters and met young people benefiting from the company’s employment programmes.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

We’re tackling youth unemployment head on by backing young people with the skills >and support they need, while working with employers to open more doors. McDonald’s have a strong track record of supporting and training up young people, and >it is fantastic to see them using their position to help even more overcome barriers and >set them up for successful careers. This shows what’s possible when Government and business help young people into work.

The Youth Guarantee offers a range of support to help address the crisis of almost a million young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), including subsidised work for eligible young people through the Jobs Guarantee, apprenticeship opportunities and Youth Hubs providing employment advice.

The new programme from McDonald’s will ensure one in four placements are prioritised for those most at risk of becoming NEET and builds on its strong track record as one of the UK’s biggest employers of young people, with over 100,000 employees under 25 and one in three managers under the age of 25.

With McDonald’s using its scale and presence on high streets and in communities across the UK, young people will gain practical skills in teamwork, communication, resilience and timekeeping.

Lauren Schultz, CEO of McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said:

At McDonald’s, we believe in the potential and ability of young people and want to help >them make it. With over 100,000 employees under 25 across the UK, we have the reach >to make a real difference and are uniquely positioned to open doors at scale. Everything a young person needs to learn about the world of work, from communication >to financial skills, can be mastered at McDonald’s. By helping thousands gain this >exposure and build confidence, we will provide a genuine pathway into employment that >is currently lacking. We hope this will lead the way for others in our industry to follow and >help tackle this crisis.

The latest support comes as the Government has ramped up action to tackle rising youth unemployment through its £2.5 billion additional investment into the Youth Guarantee and Growth and Skills Levy reforms, which will unlock up to 200,000 jobs and apprenticeship opportunities.

The pack of major reforms includes a Youth Jobs Grant worth £3,000 for employers for every young person they hire aged 18-24 who has been on UC for six months, an expanded Jobs Guarantee offering subsidised work for eligible 18-to-24-year-olds, and new foundation apprenticeships in key sectors, including hospitality.

On top of this, the government is continuing its commitment to delivering Youth Hubs to every local area in Great Britain to establish a national network and address the almost one million young people not earning or learning – a rise of 248,000 between 2021 to 2024 – so that every young person can progress wherever they live.

Alongside these measures, JobHelp provides young people with free, practical support to navigate their job search from CV tips and interview guidance to training opportunities and government support all in one place.

Together, these measures are designed to reverse the rise in young people not in education, employment or training, ensuring more young people can access meaningful work, build skills for the future, and contribute to a growing economy.

Additional Information

Businesses interested in supporting the Youth Guarantee, either by providing work experience, training or employment opportunities, should visit business.gov.uk/recruit.