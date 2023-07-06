Meander down the newly improved Medway this summer

Summer is here and the weather is warm, and with the school holidays coming up it’s great to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

From Tonbridge in the north, past Maidstone to Allington Lock in the south, nestles one of England’s most beautiful navigable rivers

A popular destination for river craft, there’s also a well-tended footpath along its entire 29km (18 miles) length

Improvement works include creating wildflower meadows for birds and bees, tree planting, an upgraded café and camping facilities

If you haven’t visited the river Medway recently, then you’re in for a treat with plenty to see and do on and off the water.

Run by the Environment Agency, this navigable (non-tidal) river has 10 locks, a canoe trail, easy access to parking, and leisure facilities by the river. Major refurbishment works have also just been completed at Allington Lock. This includes new moorings, improvements to the slipway, as well as upgrading the campsite and ‘The Little Old Toll House’ café on Lock Island.

A working towpath beside the river dating back to the 1700s, now makes for an idyllic stroll through the Kentish countryside, with everything to see from historic warehouses and wharves, hop gardens and oast houses, to the pill boxes of World War Two. All against the backdrop of a rich tapestry of wildlife in and out of the water.

Jason Adams, Waterways Team Leader said:

The Environment Agency are striving to continuously improve the river and its surroundings. Over the last year we have made several structural and habitat improvements at all our 10 lock sites for wildlife and people to enjoy. Plus we’ve been working towards becoming carbon neutral.

Structural improvements include replacing a multi parted old sluice with a no maintenance weir, replacing an eel pass where elvers have been counted coming through, as well as repairs to bridges and pontoons.

To improve the habitat, several wildflower meadows have been created, and 2,000 saplings have been planted including hawthorns, hazels and wild cherries. The 20 new crab apples trees at Allington Lock Island will now provide pollen for bees and other insects and fruit for migrant and resident birds during winter. Native Kentish fruit trees have also been planted at all the lock sites with the hope that users of the Medway path will be able to enjoy as they mature.

Walking along the entire length of the navigable River Medway, you will see many of these beautiful rewilding sites. The team have introduced several bird boxes and are due to install barn owl boxes, artificial otter holts, and a bat maternity roost in the coming months. This is to encourage the local wildlife to return and for people to enjoy spotting on their visit.

The Waterways team are also aiming for the Navigable River Medway to become carbon neutral. By phasing out all their fossil fuel driven mowers, trimmers, pole saw and chain saws with battery powered machinery. All team officers now use e-bikes to travel whilst working along the length of the navigation, saving petrol costs and reducing the teams carbon footprint.

Those wanting to enjoy being on the water can do so along this beautiful stretch and there are improved moorings. All boats need to be registered or licenced and this can be for a day or up to a year. ‘Boats’ include any vessel with or without a motor, such as sailing boats, river boats, canal boats or houseboats, as well as ‘open boats’ such as canoes, paddle boards, rowing boats or dinghies. More information can be found here www.gov.uk/register-a-boat.

If you are wondering what to do with the kids over the summer holidays, or simply want to enjoy all that our beautiful county has to offer, pay the Medway navigation a visit. And if you haven’t been in a while, maybe pencil in another visit – you might be surprised by all the wonders awaiting you.

Visit www.therivermedway.co.uk to find out more.