Measles outbreak declared in Gwent as two new cases confirmed
Public Health Wales is working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to investigate two further cases of measles which have been confirmed in the Gwent area, bringing the overall total to four cases.
All four cases are linked through attendance at a healthcare setting on 21 March, and therefore an outbreak has been declared.
Public Health Wales has identified contacts of the cases, and is providing their parents with advice on what action to take and information about the signs and symptoms of measles. Both patients are receiving appropriate care.
Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales and Chair of the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team, said:
“Measles is a highly infectious disease, and cases have been rising across the UK and Europe in recent months, so this development is not unexpected.
“As a result of having clear evidence of spread from the initial case, we have declared an outbreak of measles in the Gwent area.
“We are identifying contacts of all cases and will contact them to provide advice on symptoms and what action to take if they need to seek medical advice. Where contacts are unimmunised, we will also request withdrawal from nursery, education or other high risk settings. This is a routine public health action to help prevent further cases of measles in those who are most at risk.
“Parents who are concerned about their child’s health can check the symptoms at the NHS 111 website
“If your child has a fever and a rash, it is really important that you telephone before arrival, or immediately notify staff on arrival at your GP surgery or other healthcare setting, so they can be promptly isolated and avoid any further transmission.”
Measles can be prevented by the highly effective and safe MMR vaccine.
Parents/guardians should check the MMR vaccine status of their child. They can do this by checking their child’s red book or visiting their local health board’s website.
More information on MMR is available at https://phw.nhs.wales/eligibility-for-the-mmr-vaccine/
There are risks of not being vaccinated – to yourself and to others who are vulnerable including babies, pregnant women who have not received the vaccine, older people and those with weaker immune systems.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/measles-outbreak-declared-in-gwent-as-two-new-cases-confirmed/
