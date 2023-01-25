Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Measures to clamp down on organised crime welcomed
APCC Lead for Serious and Organised Crime Donna Jones has welcomed raft of new measures announced by the Government in a bid to clamp down on organised crime and frustrate criminal enterprises.
All police forces across England and Wales will adopt a new approach for tackling serious and organised crime, after early signs of success have been seen by forces already piloting the strategy – with West Yorkshire police reporting a significant drop in burglaries, drug offences and antisocial behaviour in its pilot area.
‘Clear, Hold, Build’ is a multi-agency partnership tactic, designed by the Home Office and endorsed by the Policing Inspectorate, to rescue areas of the country most blighted by organised crime.
The Government has also launched a consultation on potential new laws to criminalise the making, supply and possession of items strongly suspected to facilitate serious crime – such as digital templates for 3D-printing firearms components, pill presses and sophisticated encrypted communication devices.
APCC Lead for Serious and Organised Crime and PCC for Hampshire, Donna Jones, said: “The raft of measures announced yesterday are a positive step towards clamping down on organised criminals operating in our communities.
“Serious and organised crime poses a significant threat, it devastates lives and destabilises our society. We welcome any ways in which the response to serious and organised crime can be strengthened, and on behalf of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) across England and Wales, we will be feeding in our views to this important consultation.
“PCCs play a key role in bringing partner agencies together, to help protect communities and vulnerable people, preventing those at risk from engaging in criminality.
“We will continue to work with the Government, the National Crime Agency (NCA) and partners to help make our communities safer and prevent serious and organised crime wreaking havoc within our communities.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/measures-to-clamp-down-on-organised-crime-welcomed/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
This is a significant step for the criminal justice system23/01/2023 14:10:00
Donna Jones, Joint Victims Lead for the APCC and PCC for Hampshire and Isle of Wight has reacted to the government’s amendment to the upcoming Victims Bill which will now recognise children born as a result of rape as victims for the first time.
Chair response to David Carrick case17/01/2023 13:05:00
APCC Chair Marc Jones response to David Carrick case
Additional funding to protect domestic abuse victims welcomed11/01/2023 15:05:00
The Home Office has committed up to £18 million a year over the next two years towards the next phase of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund.
Blog: Chair reflects on the year that marked a decade of PCCs23/12/2022 09:15:00
This year marked 10 years since Police and Crime Commissioners were first elected as the democratic voice of the public.
Digital Forensics Lead responds to HMICFRS report01/12/2022 15:10:00
HMICFRS has today, Thursday 1 December, published their findings into how well the police and other agencies use digital forensics in their investigations.
Leads respond to stalking super complaint28/11/2022 09:10:00
APCC Leads response to the Suzy Lamplugh Trust super complaint on stalking
Fraud Lead urges public to be extra vigilant ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday24/11/2022 09:05:00
APCC Lead for Fraud Mark Shelford is calling on the public to be extra vigilant when shopping online ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.