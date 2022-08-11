Measuring progress: GDP and beyond

Quality of life and climate change data to supplement traditional economic statistics.

Today marks another step forward for the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in its programme to inform understanding of economic, environmental and social progress more broadly than can be captured in traditional measures of the size of the UK economy in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Alongside key economic statistics including the latest monthly and quarterly estimates of GDP, the ONS will begin publishing Quality of life in the UK, a statistical bulletin covering ten dimensions of national well-being – personal wellbeing, relationships, health, what we do, where we live, personal finance, economy, education and skills, governance, and environment. This marks the first update to the Measures of National Well-being dashboard since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and captures how some of these indicators have since changed.

We will also publish Climate change insights, UK, bringing together the latest climate change-related statistics and analysis from a range of sources. Together, these releases will offer a wider picture of how the UK’s economy, society and environment are changing in order to provide better understanding of progress.

National Statistician Sir Ian Diamond yesterday said: