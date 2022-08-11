Office for National Statistics
|Printable version
Measuring progress: GDP and beyond
Quality of life and climate change data to supplement traditional economic statistics.
Today marks another step forward for the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in its programme to inform understanding of economic, environmental and social progress more broadly than can be captured in traditional measures of the size of the UK economy in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Alongside key economic statistics including the latest monthly and quarterly estimates of GDP, the ONS will begin publishing Quality of life in the UK, a statistical bulletin covering ten dimensions of national well-being – personal wellbeing, relationships, health, what we do, where we live, personal finance, economy, education and skills, governance, and environment. This marks the first update to the Measures of National Well-being dashboard since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and captures how some of these indicators have since changed.
We will also publish Climate change insights, UK, bringing together the latest climate change-related statistics and analysis from a range of sources. Together, these releases will offer a wider picture of how the UK’s economy, society and environment are changing in order to provide better understanding of progress.
National Statistician Sir Ian Diamond yesterday said:
"Our GDP statistics do a fantastic job in measuring how the size of the UK economy is changing during a given period of time. But, as we have seen over the course of the pandemic, there is a growing need to develop wider measures, showing changes to our society and natural environment.
"We need to unpack all this and more to truly capture and accurately reflect the living standards of our citizens. Friday's relaunch of the well-being dashboard marks an important milestone in that progress.
"The environmental dimension also belongs firmly at the centre of this agenda. Economic growth remains a key issue, but it is important that this be complemented with other data to understand the full impact of economic growth on our society and environment, striving to provide measures that are meaningful and take into consideration the full effects of societal progress.
"This new quarterly package – bringing climate change and wellbeing insights alongside estimates of GDP – is an important step in our ongoing mission to provide a more holistic understanding of the UK economy, society and the environment."
Original article link: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/news/measuringprogressgdpandbeyond
Latest News from
Office for National Statistics
World-leading ONS Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey to continue with “digital” approach01/07/2022 15:15:15
Major long-term study monitoring COVID-19 in the general population to remain in place across all UK nations with new flexible approach for participants.
First Census 2021 results show continued population growth in Wales01/07/2022 11:33:00
The usual resident population in Wales was 3,107,500 on Census Day, 21 March 2021.
Ringing the changes – capturing consumer experience within our inflation statistics15/03/2022 15:15:15
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announces 2022 basket of goods and confirms plans for “scanner data” in headline Consumer Prices Index (CPI).
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey hailed as “bedrock” of trustworthy communication15/03/2022 09:20:00
A world-leading Office for National Statistics (ONS)-led study monitoring the spread and impact of COVID-19 in the general population has won a communications award for its work throughout the pandemic.
Five Office for National Statistics names in New Year’s Honours04/01/2022 13:15:00
After another year in which data and statistics have dominated public debate, five Office for National Statistics (ONS) employees have been recognised for their contributions to statistics, public health and the census in the New Year’s Honours list.
The ONS announces appointment of two new Deputy National Statisticians22/12/2021 13:15:00
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) yesterday announced the appointment of two new Directors General.
New Fellows to work with the Office for National Statistics and 10 Downing Street to help deliver data science for the public good22/11/2021 15:15:15
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) Data Science Campus and 10 Downing Street’s data science team (10DS) have created a joint fellowship scheme to put research, ideas, and technologies from the frontier of data science to use for the public good.
New funding call for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey analysis projects29/10/2021 12:43:00
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has launched a new funding call for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey, inviting academic collaborations through short statistical data analysis projects.
Project boosting local authority COVID responses wins top 2021 ONS Research Excellence Award15/10/2021 13:15:00
Five teams of researchers have been recognised at Research Capability 2021, an event held by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), recognising outstanding, innovative research carried out using ONS secure data or data managed by the ONS on behalf of others.