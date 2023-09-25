Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Media Advisory Notice: Russell Brand
The Attorney General confirms the requirement not to publish material which could prejudice any potential criminal investigation or prosecutions.
Following the airing of “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches” on 16 September 2023, there has been extensive reporting about Russell Brand.
The Attorney General, the Rt Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP, wishes to amplify the importance of not publishing any material where there is a risk that it could prejudice any potential criminal investigation or prosecutions.
Publishing this material could amount to contempt of court.
Editors, publishers, and social media users should take legal advice to ensure they are in a position to fully comply with the obligations to which they are subject under the common law and Contempt of Court Act 1981.
The Attorney General’s Office is monitoring the coverage of these allegations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/media-advisory-notice-russell-brand
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Careless driver has sentence increased12/09/2023 13:20:00
A man who got behind the wheel with a lethal cocktail of alcohol and drugs in his system before killing a girl he had met on the same night has had his sentence increased.
Reckless driver has sentence increased11/09/2023 13:20:00
A man who got behind the wheel with a lethal cocktail of alcohol and drugs in his system before killing a girl he had met on the same night has had his sentence increased.
Taxi driver’s attacker jailed after court intervenes08/08/2023 10:20:00
A woman who permanently blinded a taxi driver in one eye after a frenzied attack with her high heels has been jailed for three years.
Prosecutors protect victims of forced marriage and honour crime31/07/2023 10:15:00
Prosecutors from CPS Thames and Chiltern showcased their important work securing convictions for forced marriage and honour crime to the Attorney General.
North East Prosecutors lead the way with complex casework28/07/2023 13:20:00
Prosecutors from the North East have been showcasing their expertise securing convictions in complex cases as the Attorney General discovered on a recent visit.
Increased sentence for predatory rapist20/07/2023 10:20:00
A predatory rapist who was caught on CCTV stalking his victim before dragging her off the street to attack her will now spend longer in prison.
Violent offender’s sentence increased after court intervenes19/07/2023 13:20:00
A violent attacker who brutally assaulted a woman before locking her in her home and setting fire to the carpet has had his sentence increased.
Attorney General champions government legal career at Open University18/07/2023 16:20:00
Diverse routes into law and how the work of government lawyers impacts all aspects of public life were themes discussed by the Attorney General as she spoke to the Open University’s law students.