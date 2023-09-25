Media Advisory Notice: Russell Brand

The Attorney General confirms the requirement not to publish material which could prejudice any potential criminal investigation or prosecutions.

Following the airing of “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches” on 16 September 2023, there has been extensive reporting about Russell Brand.

The Attorney General, the Rt Hon Victoria Prentis KC MP, wishes to amplify the importance of not publishing any material where there is a risk that it could prejudice any potential criminal investigation or prosecutions.

Publishing this material could amount to contempt of court.

Editors, publishers, and social media users should take legal advice to ensure they are in a position to fully comply with the obligations to which they are subject under the common law and Contempt of Court Act 1981.

The Attorney General’s Office is monitoring the coverage of these allegations.