Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Media Bill: CMS Committee publishes Government response to pre-legislative scrutiny reports
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has recently published the Government response to its reports on the draft Media Bill.
- Read the Government Response
- Read the Thirteenth Report: Draft Media Bill: Final Report
- Read the Twelfth Report: Draft Media Bill: Radio Measures
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The Bill was introduced to Parliament last week after its inclusion in the King’s Speech. The Secretary of State confirmed that the Government has accepted the majority of recommendations made by the Committee after its pre-legislative scrutiny of the Bill.
The Committee’s first report relating to radio called for measures to address the risk to the industry of larger platforms controlling access to stations and driving listeners elsewhere. A further report on the wider provisions in the Bill included the recommendation that obligations on smart TVs, firesticks and set-top boxes to ensure public service broadcasters are prominent on their platforms should be strengthened.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/198528/media-bill-cms-committee-publishes-government-response-to-prelegislative-scrutiny-reports/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Lords Committee publishes new report on services that could transform patient care17/11/2023 11:10:00
The Public Services Committee has published its new report, Homecare medicines services: an opportunity lost. The Committee concludes that the services which deliver medicines to patients in their home could improve care for patients and reduce pressure on the NHS but that this significant potential is not being met.
Net zero target in jeopardy through lack of long-term planning from Government15/11/2023 16:10:00
A lack of long-term planning from the Government risks jeopardising the UK’s legally-mandated pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, particularly in the context of the government's announcement in September 2023 to delay the phasing out of new fossil fuel vehicles and heating systems.
Financial Services Regulation Committee recommended by Liaison Committee 15 November 202315/11/2023 15:10:00
Today, the House of Lords Liaison Committee has recommended to the House of Lords the creation of a Financial Services Regulation Committee.
Cost of living support payments welcome but insufficient to meet the scale of the problem, MPs say15/11/2023 09:25:00
Support payments to help people cope with cost of living pressures have not been enough to meet the scale of the problem and offered only a short-term reprieve for many, MPs yesterday warned, in a report that calls on the Government to consider widening the eligibility for future payments and for them to take account of the financial difficulties faced by disabled people and families.
The conduct of Lord Skidelsky10/11/2023 13:05:00
The House of Lords Conduct Committee yesterday published a report on the conduct of Lord Skidelsky.
Lack of AI-specific legislation in King's Speech risks UK ambitions08/11/2023 15:20:00
Following last week’s AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, which underlined the need for global action to ensure the safe development of ‘frontier AI’, yesterday’s King’s Speech was notable for the absence of AI-specific legislative proposals.
Ban on ‘no fault evictions’ - Levelling-Up Committee Chair urges Government not to ‘kick the can down the road’ on private rental reform08/11/2023 14:20:00
Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee, has written today to Michael Gove, Secretary of State for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to urge the Government to commit to a timetable for abolishing section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions.
King’s Speech comment: CMS Committee Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage welcomes legislation on public service broadcasting and football governance07/11/2023 16:10:00
Commenting on the inclusion of the Media Bill and the Football Governance Bill in the King’s Speech.