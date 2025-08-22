Media Freedom Coalition statement on foreign media access to Gaza

Joint statement on behalf of 27 countries on foreign media access to Gaza (21 July 2025).

Joint statement:

In light of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, we, the undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition, urge Israel to allow immediate independent foreign media access and afford protection for journalists operating in Gaza.

Journalists and media workers play an essential role in putting the spotlight on the devastating reality of war. Access to conflict zones is vital to carrying out this role effectively. We oppose all attempts to restrict press freedom and block entry to journalists during conflicts.

We also strongly condemn all violence directed against journalists and media workers, especially the extremely high number of fatalities, arrests and detentions. We call on the Israeli authorities and all other parties to make every effort to ensure that media workers in Gaza, Israel, the West Bank and East Jerusalem – local and foreign alike - can conduct their work freely and safely. Deliberate targeting of journalists is unacceptable. International humanitarian law offers protection to civilian journalists during armed conflict. We call for all attacks against media workers to be investigated and for those responsible to be prosecuted in compliance with national and international law.

We reiterate calls for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of the remaining hostages, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and for a path towards a two-state solution, long-term peace and security.