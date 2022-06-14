Media statement from Climate Change Minister Julie James

This continues to be a very difficult time for many. Our thoughts are today with the families and friends of all those who lost their lives and all those affected by the Grenfell tragedy.

It is a constant reminder of the importance of a safe and secure home.

This is at the heart of our ongoing work to repair and reform building safety in Wales.

For us, the lessons from Grenfell aren’t only limited to the removal of dangerous cladding or to high-rise buildings. They extend to ending the system of safety standards and regulation which allowed corners to be cut.

This is not the fault of tenants or leaseholders and they should not have to bear the cost of repairs. It is for developers to step up to their responsibilities and repair the affected buildings that they built. These core principles apply across our building safety programme.

We have adopted a broad and fundamental approach to the remediation of existing building problems. Our work takes a whole-building approach, including addressing compartmentation failings and, where practical, the installation of fire suppression systems.

We are also developing a significant reform programme which will lead to comprehensive legislation later this term. We are committed to ensuring the buildings of the future are safe and well built.

We are putting people’s voices at the heart of our reforms and we will deliver a comprehensive building safety regime that ensures buildings are constructed to rigorous safety standards and gives residents confidence they are living in secure and safe homes.