Medical equipment for Ukraine
£800,000 donation of surplus supplies.
Medical equipment and supplies will be sent from Scotland to Ukraine.
The shipment of over 500 items includes oxygen concentrators, electric height-adjustable beds with replacement batteries and mattresses, and ICU ventilators identified by NHS Scotland as surplus to operational requirements
The donation will not impact on services to patients using the healthcare services in Scotland.
It brings the total value of medical supplies donated from Scotland to Ukraine to £3.8 million.
First Minister John Swinney confirmed the latest donation during a meeting with the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK General Valerii Zaluzhnyi in London. It follows a request from the Ukrainian Consulate in Edinburgh in May 2024 to contribute medical equipment on a humanitarian basis.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“The people of Ukraine are suffering as a consequence of the illegal invasion of their country, and it is vital we do all we can to support them.
“These supplies, identified by NHS Scotland as being surplus to requirements, will provide direct humanitarian support to Ukraine at a critical time.
“Scotland stands in solidarity with Ukraine and offers unqualified support for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom General Valerii Zaluzhnyi yesterday said:
“The act of generosity and solidarity demonstrated by NHS Scotland in extending a helping hand to Ukraine in its time of need exemplifies the true spirit of humanity and compassion. It serves as a powerful reminder that, in the face of adversity, solidarity and cooperation can transcend borders and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in war. The Ukrainian people are deeply grateful for the support and assistance provided by NHS Scotland, knowing that these supplies will make a difference between life and death for many.
“The bonds of friendship and solidarity forged through this act of kindness will not be forgotten and will serve as a beacon of hope for a brighter future beyond the shadows of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”
Background
This donation comprises of equipment obtained as part of Scottish Government’s response to the COVID pandemic which are no longer required and/or are considered unsuitable for use in health boards in Scotland, and includes:
- 180 electric height-adjustable beds with newly-procured replacement batteries
- 130 NHS-standard mattresses
- 220 oxygen concentrators
- 50 ICU ventilators
Identified equipment and supplies are being held centrally by NHS Scotland and prepared for transportation, which will take place in the coming weeks.
NHS Scotland is working to identify support for Ukrainian medical staff, including Ukrainian-speaking staff to assist with queries and questions relating to the equipment.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/medical-equipment-for-ukraine/
