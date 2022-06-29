Medical trainee recruitment success

Fill rate hits 95%.

A total of 95% of medical trainee posts for 2023 have been filled – the highest percentage at this stage in the recruitment process in the last five years.

Of the 1,018 posts already advertised for next year’s intake, 964 trainees have been placed across all specialities.

The figure includes all of Scotland’s 268 GP trainee posts advertised so far for 2023. Speciality areas of clinical radiology and core psychiatry are also fully subscribed.

The total number of filled medical trainee posts is 85 higher than this stage last year.

Another recruitment round will be held before the end of 2022.

Health and Social Care Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“As Scotland continues to focus on remobilisation and recovery from the impact of COVID-19, it is encouraging to see that this year’s recruitment of trainee doctors continues to build on the unprecedented success of last year. 2022 is on course to be the most successful year of recruitment in Scotland in the last five years.

“These results show that Scotland continues to be a popular location to undertake medical education and training and I look forward to welcoming everyone from Scotland, the rest of the UK and, indeed, further afield, into our NHS. I’d also like to thank everyone involved in the training of students – they are ensuring high quality education and care for the people of Scotland well into the future.”

Background

Data published by NHS Education for Scotland shows that of the 1,018 posts advertised so far this year, 964 have filled successfully (95% fill rate). There is one recruitment round yet to take place and the final position will be known before the end of 2022.

At the equivalent stage in the 2021 recruitment year, 879 posts had been filled from 940 advertised (94% fill rate). 78 more posts have been advertised at this stage in the 2022 recruitment year, with 85 more being filled.

44 places were advertised in Core Psychiatry, 268 in General Practice and 37 in Clinical Radiology. All of these posts filled successfully.

Overall, 37 specialties filled 100% of places which have been advertised to date. Trainees will take up post in August 2023.