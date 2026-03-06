Medicine production expansion comes as Welsh Secretary announces new trade programme

£23 million is being invested and more than 40 jobs created in Wales’s growing life sciences sector as Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens announces a new trade programme.

44 new jobs will be created as Wales’s leading life sciences sector continues to grow.

£23 million investment expands production of essential pharmaceuticals at Norgine’s facility in Hengoed.

Investment by European pharma company supported by the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund.

Announcement comes as Welsh Secretary sets out new programme for promoting Wales on a global stage.

£23 million is being invested and more than 40 new jobs created in Wales’s growing life sciences sector.

Patients across the UK will have more reliable access to essential medicines, with an investment by Norgine, a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, which manufactures essential medicine at its facility in Hengoed in Caerphilly.

The Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens announced the expansion while visiting the firm on Thursday 5th March.

The £23 million investment will expand warehousing and production space to meet increasing demand, as well as creating 44 new jobs. It has been unlocked by the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), a cornerstone of the UK Government’s commitment to strengthening the health sector and one of the six headline commitments within the Life Sciences Sector Plan. Worth up to £520 million, LSIMF continues to attract pioneering companies and transformative projects to the UK.

The growing life sciences sector in Wales was estimated to have generated more than £3.5 billion in turnover and employ over 13,000 people across more than 280 companies in 2023/24

Hengoed is part of a South Wales cluster recognised in the Life Sciences Sector Plan for its significant strengths and contribution to the UK life sciences landscape, supported by the UK Government’s wider modern Industrial Strategy.

This latest announcement comes as the Welsh Secretary confirmed the Wales Office will work with partners on a new international programme to capitalise on the nation’s existing success in trade and investment and develop it further.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens yesterday said:

We have a thriving life sciences sector in Wales, and this investment from Norgine is a vote of confidence in our Welsh workforce. I am delighted that UK Government funding is supporting the business to continue to grow and create new well-paid jobs. Norgine is a brilliant example of an international business that is flourishing in Wales. With our new international programme we are going to build on successes like this to attract even more investment that will create opportunities all around Wales.

Janneke van der Kamp, Chief Executive Officer from Norgine yesterday said:

Today’s announcement is an important milestone for Norgine and for our team in Hengoed. We have a proud 60‑year manufacturing heritage in Wales, and this investment will strengthen our ability to reliably supply essential medicines while creating high‑quality jobs for the future. We are deeply committed to Wales, not only through our manufacturing footprint but also through developing local talent in partnership with Cardiff University and regional colleges. We are grateful for the support from the UK Government’s Office for Life Sciences, which reinforces the vital role Wales plays in the UK’s life sciences sector.

Wales is already punching above its weight in international trade and investment, landing nearly 5% of all inward investment projects in the UK and creating more than 2,000 jobs in 2024/25 alone.

At the Wales Office’s annual St David’s Day reception, held at Wolf Studios in Cardiff, Jo Stevens launched a dedicated programme of international trade and investment activity to enhance Wales’s reputation and attract yet more international investment.

The trade and investment programme will include: