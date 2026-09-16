Digital Poverty Alliance
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Meet the 2026 UK Digital Inclusion Award Winners
Five organisations took home a UK Digital Inclusion Award at this year’s End Digital Poverty Gala, each recognised for work linked to one of the five commitments in the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA)’s Charter for Digital Inclusion.
The Raising Awareness Award went to Red Chair Highland, while Studio 24 received the award for Accessible Services. BornGood was recognised for Device Donation, Powys Teaching Health Board for Digital Skills Development, and AtkinsRéalis received the award for Partnership for Impact.
The five categories reflect how differently digital poverty can affect people. Having the right device is only part of it. Services need to be accessible, people need the skills and confidence to use technology, and progress often depends on organisations working with others rather than trying to solve the problem alone.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said, “Signing the Charter is a commitment, but what matters is what organisations do with that commitment afterwards. These awards give us the chance to recognise some of that work and the people behind it. Congratulations to Red Chair Highland, Studio 24, BornGood, Powys Teaching Health Board and AtkinsRéalis, and to every organisation shortlisted this year.”
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/meet-the-2026-uk-digital-inclusion-award-winners/
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