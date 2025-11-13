NCFE
|Printable version
Meet the children choosing to hang out with their grandfriends over gaming or scrolling
While many children spend their after-school hours gaming or scrolling, a group of Year 6 pupils from Finton House School in London are choosing something quite different in the form of weekly visits to Nightingale Care Home to spend time with their ‘grandfriends’.
This is the heart of The Grandfriends Club – an intergenerational initiative that pairs children with older residents for shared activities, conversation and companionship. From playing Scrabble to sharing stories, these sessions create bonds that span decades and transform lives on both sides of the age divide.
Connecting across generations
During my visit over the summer, I attended the afterschool club and saw children playing board games, singing songs, and updating residents about their week at school. The atmosphere was warm and full of laughter.
What struck me most was the natural ease between generations – the way children greeted residents by name, and the way residents responded with genuine joy. 96-year-old resident, Fay Garcia, summed it up beautifully: “I really love it – it’s stimulating and great to meet young children. You get to know the little group and their parents. It’s like having a new family.”
For the pupils, these sessions offer more than just fun. They’re learning to communicate across generations, gaining confidence and developing emotional intelligence. One child explained: “It’s really fun and you can make friends – and it can boost your morale.”
Another shared their favourite memory from Grandfriends Club: “The first day I was here, I sat next to Eric, and we just chatted about how we both like chess.”
An enriching and safe space for all
Older primary pupils are at a stage where enrichment and cultural understanding matter as much as academic learning. Intergenerational sessions give them a safe space to practise empathy and social awareness while fighting isolation – for themselves and the residents.
Watch our film: building bonds after school at the Grandfriends Club
As Ben Freeman, Headmaster of Finton House School, explains: “These intergenerational moments have allowed our children to develop their wisdom, empathy and understanding, while the residents enjoy the energy, companionship and joy of youth.”
Activities like baking Challah bread, a tradition rooted in the care home’s Jewish ethos, or celebrating festivals together expose children to customs they may not encounter elsewhere. These experiences broaden their worldview, nurture respect for diversity and teach patience, kindness and the value of community.
Why toddlers need grandfriends too
The Grandfriends Club isn’t the only way Nightingale Care Home connects generations. Apples and Honey Nightingale – a nursery based within the care home – brings even younger children into the mix. Opened in 2017 as one of the UK’s first co-located early years settings in a care home, it was designed to make these interactions part of everyday life.
Founder Dr Judith Ish-Horowicz MBE HonsDEd explains: “Watching those relationships, seeing the opportunities for children to meet daily with their grandfriends and how the impact was affecting families on both sides – it just seemed like a win-win.”
For nursery-aged children, these moments offer real-life lessons in empathy, language and social skills, while residents gain companionship and cognitive stimulation. For those who rarely see their own grandchildren, this connection fills a gap technology can’t bridge. Simple activities – from gardening to storytelling – create a rhythm of shared life that feels like family and show why intergenerational practice is such a powerful model for care.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/meet-the-children-choosing-to-hang-out-with-their-grandfriends-over-gaming-or-scrolling/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
How intergenerational care is bridging barriers and championing connection12/11/2025 14:15:00
Tucked away in south London is Apples and Honey Nightingale – a setting quietly redefining what care can look like.
Nurturing a skilled and resilient workforce: learn it, share it, apply it!11/11/2025 09:15:00
At NCFE, our always learning culture is about creating the means and motivation for every colleague to access high-quality learning, work, and career experiences. It’s about inspiring growth, sharing knowledge, and applying what we learn to make a real impact.
5 key takeaways from the new Post-16 Education and Skills white paper06/11/2025 15:15:15
The new Post-16 Education and Skills white paper was published on 20 October 2025 – but what is the Post-16 Education and Skills white paper, and why does it matter?
Getting back in the saddle: how NCFE is promoting lifelong learning04/11/2025 14:15:00
The £200 Learning Allowance at NCFE provides colleagues with the annual opportunity to explore new skills and experiences that enrich both their professional and personal lives.
Why we must safeguard pathways into social care27/10/2025 14:15:00
For nearly a decade, the landscape for Level 3 health and social care has been relatively stable, offering a clear route for adults and apprentices, and another for 16-19 learners. But that's all set to change.
Provider stories: Transforming SEND practice through SENCO leadership24/10/2025 14:15:00
Best Practice Network (BPN) is one of the UK’s leading providers of training, development, and support for early years and education professionals.
Research project explores adaptive and AI-powered learning to support confidence, accessibility, and progression21/10/2025 11:15:00
A pioneering project exploring the use of mixed reality (MR) that personalises assessment and learning through advanced diagnostics and AI technology has found that learners can experience a positive increase in confidence and understanding.
What teaching assistants are saying about working in education today09/10/2025 11:25:00
As a former teaching assistant (TA), NCFE’s research into this vital and specialist role is always close to my heart.