Meet the children choosing to hang out with their grandfriends over gaming or scrolling

While many children spend their after-school hours gaming or scrolling, a group of Year 6 pupils from Finton House School in London are choosing something quite different in the form of weekly visits to Nightingale Care Home to spend time with their ‘grandfriends’.

This is the heart of The Grandfriends Club – an intergenerational initiative that pairs children with older residents for shared activities, conversation and companionship. From playing Scrabble to sharing stories, these sessions create bonds that span decades and transform lives on both sides of the age divide.

Connecting across generations

During my visit over the summer, I attended the afterschool club and saw children playing board games, singing songs, and updating residents about their week at school. The atmosphere was warm and full of laughter.

What struck me most was the natural ease between generations – the way children greeted residents by name, and the way residents responded with genuine joy. 96-year-old resident, Fay Garcia, summed it up beautifully: “I really love it – it’s stimulating and great to meet young children. You get to know the little group and their parents. It’s like having a new family.”

For the pupils, these sessions offer more than just fun. They’re learning to communicate across generations, gaining confidence and developing emotional intelligence. One child explained: “It’s really fun and you can make friends – and it can boost your morale.”

Another shared their favourite memory from Grandfriends Club: “The first day I was here, I sat next to Eric, and we just chatted about how we both like chess.”

An enriching and safe space for all

Older primary pupils are at a stage where enrichment and cultural understanding matter as much as academic learning. Intergenerational sessions give them a safe space to practise empathy and social awareness while fighting isolation – for themselves and the residents.

Watch our film: building bonds after school at the Grandfriends Club

As Ben Freeman, Headmaster of Finton House School, explains: “These intergenerational moments have allowed our children to develop their wisdom, empathy and understanding, while the residents enjoy the energy, companionship and joy of youth.”

Activities like baking Challah bread, a tradition rooted in the care home’s Jewish ethos, or celebrating festivals together expose children to customs they may not encounter elsewhere. These experiences broaden their worldview, nurture respect for diversity and teach patience, kindness and the value of community.

Why toddlers need grandfriends too

The Grandfriends Club isn’t the only way Nightingale Care Home connects generations. Apples and Honey Nightingale – a nursery based within the care home – brings even younger children into the mix. Opened in 2017 as one of the UK’s first co-located early years settings in a care home, it was designed to make these interactions part of everyday life.

Founder Dr Judith Ish-Horowicz MBE HonsDEd explains: “Watching those relationships, seeing the opportunities for children to meet daily with their grandfriends and how the impact was affecting families on both sides – it just seemed like a win-win.”

For nursery-aged children, these moments offer real-life lessons in empathy, language and social skills, while residents gain companionship and cognitive stimulation. For those who rarely see their own grandchildren, this connection fills a gap technology can’t bridge. Simple activities – from gardening to storytelling – create a rhythm of shared life that feels like family and show why intergenerational practice is such a powerful model for care.