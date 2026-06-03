Meet the FE students building confidence and shaping futures through volunteering

At NCFE, we know that volunteering has the power to change lives – not only within the communities it supports, but also for the students who take part. Delivered in partnership with London South East Colleges (LSEC), the Good for Me, Good for FE Changemakers programme has been designed to recognise and celebrate this impact.

As part of the endorsed programme, students complete at least 20 hours of volunteering, alongside structured learning focused on key employability skills such as communication, teamwork, and time management. Through these meaningful volunteering opportunities, students also build their confidence and gain a stronger sense of purpose and belonging.

Each learner’s achievement is then recognised through a digital badge that is provided by NCFE to showcase the skills they’ve gained along the way, as well as the difference they’ve made.

The stories below highlight the real, human impact of the Changemakers programme, demonstrating how volunteering time and energy to others can unlock potential, build resilience, and open up new pathways for the future.

Building confidence and protecting others through digital awareness

Courtney, a student at Nottingham College, offers a powerful reminder of what can happen when learners are given the right support and a meaningful opportunity to contribute.

Having faced significant personal challenges – including being adopted and living with autism and bipolar disorder – Courtney has often found the classroom environment difficult. But through the accreditation pilot, she discovered a new space where she could thrive.

Working alongside a group of fellow pre-entry level students, Courtney helped develop a project on online safety. Drawing on resources from organisations including the UK Safer Internet Centre, CEOP and Childline, the group focused on a growing but often overlooked issue: sextortion.

Recognising a gap in awareness among their peers, they set out to change that. Courtney played a key role in creating a lesson designed to explain the risks in a clear, accessible way. The session was first delivered to 12 Personal Social Development tutors before being rolled out to more than 1,500 students across the college – extending its impact far beyond the original group.

Reflecting on the experience, Courtney shared: “We were proud of the lesson because it’s something young people really need to know. Sextortion is crucial for students to learn about, as most aren’t aware how dangerous the online world can be. Knowing that it has helped other students stay safe makes us feel like we’ve made a real difference.”

For Courtney, the project marked a turning point, as she built confidence, developed teamwork skills, and achieved her first formal qualification – something she describes as a moment of real pride.

She has since progressed to the King’s Trust programme, taking her next steps with renewed belief in her own potential. Her story is a testament to the fact that, with the right opportunities, every student can succeed while helping others along the way.

Growing confidence and connection through community action

For Shalom Mutongi, a student at MidKent College, the programme offered not just a chance to volunteer, but a way to connect – with his peers, his community and the opportunities around him.

Having only been in the UK for two years, Shalom used the pilot as a way to better understand the local voluntary sector. Working with fellow students, he helped research and identify opportunities where they could make a meaningful contribution.

“At first it was difficult to find places to volunteer,” he explained. “But we kept going, and eventually we were able to support three local charities.”

That perseverance paid off. Each charity brought different needs and experiences, giving Shalom and his peers the chance to adapt, collaborate and problem-solve in real time. Through the process, Shalom developed key skills in time management, teamwork and resilience – and saw his confidence grow.

“Working as a team really helped my confidence. I even took on a team leadership role to support others, which was something I hadn’t done before.”

The impact of that growth was tangible. Shalom has since secured a place on a Level 3 Enterprise and Entrepreneurship course; a progression he directly links to the confidence and skills he built through volunteering.

“This opportunity showed me what help and support is out there for people. It meant a lot to be part of something that made a difference.”

Amplifying student voice and leading change in the community

Rye Newell, a student at USP College, demonstrates how volunteering can amplify student voice – turning ideas into action, and building the confidence to lead.

Through their work with the Student Union, Rye championed a range of initiatives designed to raise awareness and strengthen community connections. From LGBTQ+ History Month activities to Stroke Awareness Week campaigns, their work consistently centred on inclusion, wellbeing and representation.

Beyond campus, Rye also played a key role in community outreach through the Carli Lansley Project. This included organising a fundraising quiz night, supporting heart health education sessions and helping deliver public heart screenings – extending the impact of their work into the wider community.

Alongside this, Rye took part in the Unloc Change Programme, attended student conferences and engaged in Question Time events – all of which helped sharpen their ability to represent and advocate for their peers.

Through these experiences, Rye developed practical skills in leadership, event coordination and communication, while also growing in confidence. What began as student representation evolved into something more powerful: a platform for influencing change.

Rye’s journey shows that volunteering is not just about building a CV – it’s about building the confidence and capability to speak up, take action and make a lasting difference.

Looking ahead

These stories show the real impact of volunteering when it is both meaningful and recognised. From building confidence and resilience to developing essential employability skills, the Good for Me, Good for FE Changemakers programme is helping students to realise their potential.

We’re proud to recognise these wonderful achievements through digital badges – giving learners a clear, credible way to showcase the skills they’ve developed and the difference they’ve made.

As the programme grows, we remain committed to ensuring that students’ contributions beyond the classroom are valued, visible and able to support their next steps.

Find out more about our investments, partnerships, and the way we're empowering learners and strengthening communities on our social impact page.