Meeting between Bjoern Seibert and Andriy Yermak, head of the office of President Zelenskyy

The head of cabinet of President von der Leyen, Bjoern Seibert, and the head of the office of President Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, discussed via videoconference about situation in Ukraine, sanctions, the delivery of liquidity support and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

They further exchanged about increasing operational coordination between the Commission and the government of Ukraine on the work of the Ukraine Reconstruction Platform.

Finally, they touched base on the forthcoming conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which President von der Leyen will co-host in Berlin on 25 October, jointly with the current chair of the G7.