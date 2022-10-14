EU News
|Printable version
Meeting between Bjoern Seibert and Andriy Yermak, head of the office of President Zelenskyy
The head of cabinet of President von der Leyen, Bjoern Seibert, and the head of the office of President Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, discussed via videoconference about situation in Ukraine, sanctions, the delivery of liquidity support and support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
They further exchanged about increasing operational coordination between the Commission and the government of Ukraine on the work of the Ukraine Reconstruction Platform.
Finally, they touched base on the forthcoming conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which President von der Leyen will co-host in Berlin on 25 October, jointly with the current chair of the G7.
Latest News from
EU News
Competition: Second EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue consolidates international cooperation on competition policy and enforcement in technology sector14/10/2022 16:33:00
European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan and the Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust of the US Department of Justice Jonathan Kanter met yesterday in Brussels for the second meeting of the EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (‘TCPD').
Eurobarometer survey highlights how Europeans interact with the financial services world14/10/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday published a Eurobarometer survey on how Europeans interact with the financial services world, in particular given its ever-increasing digitalisation and the development of sustainable finance.
EU launches first ever overseas aid stockpile in Latin America and the Caribbean14/10/2022 14:33:00
Following his recent visit to Colombia, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is visiting Panama on the second leg of his stay in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Enforcing EU laws: delivering the benefits to citizens14/10/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission yesterday adopted a Communication on the enforcement of EU law, setting out its work to ensure that EU law is complied with and citizens and businesses can benefit from the same rights across the EU.
State aid: Commission approves €220 million Spanish measure to support COBRA in production of renewable hydrogen14/10/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €220 million Spanish measure to support Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, S.A. (‘COBRA') in the production of renewable hydrogen, with the aim of promoting its use in industrials sectors.
EU budget: EU accounts signed off the 15th year in a row14/10/2022 11:33:00
The Commission yesterday welcomed the decision of the European Court of Auditors (ECA) to give the EU annual accounts a clean bill of health, for the 15th year in a row.
EU exports under Free Trade Agreements surpass €1 trillion13/10/2022 09:25:00
EU trade deals mean increased exports, more stable economic relations and secure access to resources, a new report out recently (11 October 2022) shows.
New European Bauhaus under Cohesion Policy: €50 million call for innovative projects in cities12/10/2022 16:33:00
The European Urban Initiative (EUI) yesterday launched a €50 million call to support urban innovation and cities' capabilities to build a sustainable urban development.
European Defence and Security Conference - Speech by Commissioner Thierry Breton12/10/2022 15:25:00
European Defence and Security Conference - Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Thierry Breton.