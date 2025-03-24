Meeting of major landowners to boost nature's recovery

The ‘National Estate for Nature’ met to discuss land management plans to meet the country’s legal Environment Act targets.

Key landowners across public, private, and third sectors asked to draft new land management plans to help meet the country’s legal Environment Act targets.

Part of Government’s commitment to transform how we use land in this country to protect the environment, support economic growth and deliver on our Plan for Change.

Major landowners, who together own 10% of England’s land, met recently (Thursday 20 March) to accelerate the recovery of our natural world.

The ‘National Estate for Nature’ made up of up public, private and civil society landowners will play a pivotal role in supporting the Government’s ambitious environmental goals, including statutory targets in the Environment Act and our commitment to protect 30% of land by 2030.

The inaugural meeting chaired by Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, marked the beginning of a new era in environmental collaboration.

With the natural world facing species decline and a biodiversity crisis, Reed called on the group for action to collectively protect and restore nature on their estates across England. The Secretary of State also asked the group to report back on potential pilot approaches for sustainable land use, land management, change, or investment.

Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs recently said:

“Landowners must go further and faster to restore our natural world. “The ‘National Estate for Nature’, who manage a tenth of the land in this country, have a responsibility to future generations to leave the environment in a better state. “We have a unique opportunity to work together on common sense changes that create a win-win for nature, the economy, and make the best use of the land around us”

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England recently said:

“If we are to reverse the historic declines in nature, we must take urgent action at every level to restore nature on the ground. This group is an important first step in securing a strong commitments from landowners across the country to collaborate on managing land in a more sustainable way, for the benefit of both people and nature. “We need work together to find the long-term solutions for key challenges, such as the demand for new homes and infrastructure, and the need to halt long-term biodiversity loss and recover nature.”

Harry Bowell, Director of Land and Nature at the National Trust recently said:

“We are delighted to join the National Estate for Nature Group, bringing the National Trust’s stewardship of 250,000 hectares to the table. As the Government’s Land Use Framework makes clear, a transformation in the use of land is needed if we are to meet our nature and climate targets. The biggest landowners – us included - have the power, and responsibility, to drive forward that transformation. “Only by working together will be able to restore our landscapes at the scale needed to put nature in recovery by 2030, lock up enough carbon in the English countryside to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to required levels, and prepare for the worsening impacts of climate change. We are committed to playing our part.”

The group is composed of leading landowners such as The Crown Estate and Duchy of Cornwall, third-sector organisations such as the National Trust, RSPB, and the Wildlife Trusts. Along with representatives from the Government Estate such as MOD and Natural England.

It represents institutions with significant holdings across the country, and associated significant potential to drive nature’s recovery, a vital part of the government’s national conversation about land use ahead of publishing a Land Use Framework in 2025.

The broad representation also ensures that the group can draw on a wealth of expertise and experience in land management, conservation, and sustainable development, enabling them to develop and implement effective strategies for nature recovery, sustainable land use, and environmental protection.

During the recent meeting, members discussed key objectives, including establishing minimum standards for land management plans, with clear milestones for nature restoration and protection to help meet statutory nature targets and 30by30.

Defra will actively participate as a member, leading by example and supporting the group with guidance, resources, and coordination as they work toward meeting the Government’s environmental targets. Further quarterly meetings will focus on developing and implementing agreed on-the-ground plans to drive nature’s recovery.

This comes following the historic announcement of the Land Use Framework, the wild release and management of beavers in England for the first time in 400 years, a new approach to neonicotinoid pesticides and the introduction of new measures to strengthen our protected areas and meet 30by30 that show this government is committed to delivering for nature. As part of the government’s Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP), everyone, from land managers to homeowners, has a crucial role to play in restoring the natural environment.

