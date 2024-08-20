Scottish Government
Meeting with Israeli Diplomat
Angus Robertson gives update.
Following a meeting with the Israeli UK Deputy Ambassador, External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:
“Two weeks ago, I met the new Israeli UK Deputy Ambassador at their request.
“We anticipated the Deputy Ambassador would raise concerns about antisemitism, as well as other issues.
“It was rightly for me to decide whether to take the meeting, however, as is normal practice, the First Minister was made aware before the meeting happened.
“My view was that given the Israeli UK Deputy Ambassador had requested a meeting it was an opportunity to express the Scottish Government's clear and unwavering position on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and I did exactly that.
“No one intended that this meeting be presented as legitimatising the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza. The Scottish Government has been consistent in our unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities we have witnessed in Gaza.
“The reality, however, is that this meeting has been taken by many to represent a normalisation of relations between the Israeli and Scottish Governments.
“As such, it is clear that it would have been better to ensure that the meeting was strictly limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the appalling loss of life in the region. I apologise for the fact that this did not happen.
“Going forward, it is clear that, having now spoken direct to the Israeli Government and making them aware of our position on an immediate ceasefire, it would not be appropriate to accept any invitation for a further meeting.
“This will remain our position until such time as real progress has been made towards peace, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance is provided and Israel cooperates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes.
“The Scottish Government does not support any normalisation of its relations with the Israeli Government during this period.
“The Scottish Government will never hold back in expressing support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, an end to UK arms being sent to Israel, and the recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state within a two-state solution.”
