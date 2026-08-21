Melting ice and power shifts: Europe and Canada should seize their Arctic moment

EXPERT COMMENT

As geopolitical competition heats up in the Arctic, security and science must go hand in hand.

The Trump administration has once again churned up the frozen waters of the Arctic. This time by ending federal support for an annual Arctic climate report. On 10 August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced it will no longer produce the well-respected Arctic Report Card, which for two decades has collated, analyzed and published key data on the health and changes of the greater Arctic environment. More than 100 international scientists and organizations have fed NOAA information ranging from ice coverage measurements to sea depth and weather patterns, expanding US situational awareness and scientific leadership of the Arctic.

Trump’s team now says that someone else must take the lead.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.