Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Member appointed to the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Professor Seena Fazel as member of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Professor Seena Fazel as a member of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody for three years from 1 October 2023.
Established in 2009, the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody (IAPDC) forms part of the Ministerial Council on Deaths in Custody in England and Wales. The IAPDC provides expert advice and challenge to Ministers, departments, and agencies with the central aim of preventing deaths in custody.
This appointment is made by the Secretary of State for Justice in consultation with the Department of Health and Social Care and the Home Office, who co-sponsor and co-fund the IAPDC.
Appointments are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and recruitment processes comply with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
Biography
Professor Fazel is a serving member of the IAPDC, having begun his first term in 2018 and his second in 2021. Professor Fazel is the Professor of Forensic Psychiatry and Director of the Centre for Suicide Research, at the University of Oxford. Since 2007, he has also been an Honorary Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist for Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/member-appointed-to-the-independent-advisory-panel-on-deaths-in-custody
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Government statement: The UK condemns attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea05/12/2023 14:12:00
FCDO-MOD joint statement in response to the attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants.
New deep space radar will transform UK security05/12/2023 10:15:00
A new landmark radar initiative will increase UK security by being able to better detect, track and identify objects in deep space.
UK military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean05/12/2023 09:14:00
Statement on UK military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean.
UK powers up partnership with US and Australia to strengthen security04/12/2023 13:15:00
A landmark security partnership entered a new phase recently (02 December 2023) as the Defence Ministers of the UK, Australia and United States met in California.
Minister for Armed Forces calls out Russian aggression during OSCE Ministerial Council01/12/2023 14:20:00
Minister for Armed Forces attends OSCE Ministerial Council in North Macedonia to call out Russian aggression across Europe.
Royal Navy task force to deploy with JEF partners to defend undersea cables01/12/2023 13:15:00
Six Royal Navy warships, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship, and a Royal Air Force maritime patrol aircraft will form the UK’s contribution to the JEF deployment.
UK companies selected for NATO innovation challenge01/12/2023 11:20:00
Seven UK companies have been selected to take part in NATO’s pilot challenges providing the opportunity to refine their products and keep NATO populations safe.
Nuclear test veterans recognised for contribution to UK security30/11/2023 15:15:15
Nuclear test veterans who made a unique contribution to the UK’s security and have received medals for their service have been praised at a dedicated reception.