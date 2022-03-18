EU News
|Printable version
Member States agree to reduce persistent organic pollutants in waste
Environment ministers endorsed the Council’s mandate to negotiate an agreement with the European Parliament on a regulation that aims to further restrict the presence of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in waste. The negotiating mandate was formally approved by the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) on Friday 11 March.
Barbara Pompili – Minister for the Ecological Transition yesterday said:
Persistent organic pollutants are chemicals that are particularly harmful to the environment and human health. To secure the progress towards an increasingly circular economy, and to ensure the quality of secondary raw materials, it is crucial that waste does not contain persistent organic pollutants.
The proposal put forward by the Commission modifies annexes IV and V of the POPs regulation by introducing new substances on the list of substances to be restricted in waste, notably perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and its salts and related compounds – found in waterproof textiles and fire-fighting foams. This substance is toxic for reproduction and carcinogenic.
The proposal also covers updates to the concentration limit values for some substances on the list.
The Council’s amendments to the Commission proposal mainly involve the limit values for dioxins and furans (PCDDs/PCDFs). Dioxins and furans are not produced or added to materials intentionally but are present as impurities in certain ashes.
The Council set the limit value for dioxins and furans at 10 μg/kg and postponed the date of application of the limit value for these substances in domestic ashes and soot to 1 January 2025, in order to align the entry into force of this value with the entry into force of separate household waste collection requirements foreseen in the EU waste framework directive.
The Council’s amendments aim to facilitate the implementation of the new limit values. In particular, they will allow member states’ authorities to carry out further studies and research in order to establish what steps need to be taken in order to implement the regulation effectively.
Background and next steps
The proposed regulation aims to bring the EU’s legislation into line with its international commitments, particularly under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. To achieve this, it will add some substances to annex IV of the POPs regulation (Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on persistent organic pollutants) and update the concentration limit values for some substances in annexes IV and V of that regulation.
The Commission submitted the proposal to the European Parliament and to the Council on 28 October 2021. The Council’s mandate will serve as a basis for the negotiations with the European Parliament to reach a final agreement on the future legislation. Once a provisional political agreement is found between the two institutions, a formal adoption procedure will seal the agreement into legislation.
- Mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on the amendment of the POP regulation + COR 1
- Commission proposal to amend the annexes to the POPs regulation
- POPs regulation
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 84 55
+32 478 83 26 62
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Sustainable batteries: member states ready to start negotiations with Parliament18/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday adopted a general approach on a proposal for a regulation to strengthen EU legislation on batteries and waste batteries.
Enforcing sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs: Commission's “Freeze and Seize” Task Force steps up work with international partners18/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission's ‘Freeze and Seize' Task Force, set up to ensure EU-level coordination to implement sanctions against listed Russian and Belarussian oligarchs, has now stepped up its action at international level.
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 202218/03/2022 13:25:00
Press statement – Environment Council – 17 March 2022.
The European Investment Fund and Resilience Partners will continue to support growth in SMEs through the launch of Resilience Partners Fund II18/03/2022 12:38:00
The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Resilience Partners, a private debt firm, have partnered to provide financing support and flexibility to high-growth Spanish and European SMEs.
EU cohesion policy: More than 1.5 million EU-funded projects accessible in new public platform18/03/2022 11:33:00
At the start of the 8th Cohesion Forum, the Commission yesterday launched ‘Kohesio', a public online platform gathering all the information on over 1.5 million projects in all 27 Member States financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the Cohesion Fund and the European Social Fund (ESF) since 2014.
Ukraine: Council adopts negotiating mandate to unlock additional support under the home affairs funds18/03/2022 10:38:00
EU ambassadors recently (16 March 2022) agreed the Council’s negotiating mandate on a proposal to amend the 2014-2020 home affairs funds and 2021-2027 asylum, migration and integration fund.
Ukraine: Council approves swift release of cohesion resources to help refugees18/03/2022 09:25:00
The Council yesterday endorsed a legislative proposal that will mobilise cohesion policy funding to assist refugees fleeing Russia’s military aggression.
Yemen: Commission pledges €154 million for conflict-affected people17/03/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission yesterday announced €154 million for 2022 to support those most in need in Yemen at the high-level pledging event for Yemen co-hosted by the United Nations, Sweden and Switzerland.
Capital Markets Union: Commission proposes simpler rules to make settlement in EU financial markets safer and more efficient17/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed changes to the Central Securities Depositories Regulation to enhance the efficiency of the EU's settlement markets, while safeguarding financial stability.