Members of The Royal Family will attend the Commonwealth Games

Members of the Royal Family will attend Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games, between Thursday 28th July and Monday 8th August 2022. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will attend events and engagements in celebration of the Games, as well as visiting the sporting venues, attending a range of fixtures and meeting athletes, volunteers and support staff helping to deliver the Commonwealth Games.

Thursday 28th July

The Prince of Wales accompanied by The Duchess of Cornwall will represent The Queen at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will also be in attendance at the Opening Ceremony, with The Earl attending in his role as Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). The Queen and The Earl of Wessex are Patron and Vice-Patron of the CGF respectively.

The Prince of Wales will deliver a speech during the Opening Ceremony, taking place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, during which His Royal Highness will read The Queen’s message for the Commonwealth Games. The Queen’s message was placed into the Commonwealth Games Baton by Her Majesty on 7th October 2021 at Buckingham Palace, before departing on its 294-day journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The Prince of Wales and The Earl and Countess of Wessex will also attend Receptions ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Friday 29th July

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will attend a series of sporting events throughout the day on Friday 29th July. His Royal Highness has held the position of Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation since 1990 and has attended every Commonwealth Games since Edinburgh 1986.

The Earl has made three visits to the West Midlands in 2022 to experience how the local area is preparing for the Commonwealth Games. In January, His Royal Highness visited Birmingham to meet volunteers and staff from the Organising Committee, and to see the Countdown Clock in Centenary Square.

In March, The Earl met athletes in training for the Games at Coventry Judo Club and visited Coventry Arena, which will host the Judo, Wrestling and Rugby Sevens events.

In June, His Royal Highness returned to Birmingham to help put finishing touches to Commonwealth Games medals at Toye, Kenning and Spencer in the city’s historic jewellery quarter. The Earl also joined Games staff issuing uniforms and accreditation to Birmingham 2022 volunteers at the Accreditation Centre, and picked up His Royal Highness’ own accreditation for the Games.

Meanwhile, The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will visit the Commonwealth Games Athletes’ Village at Warwick University. Her Royal Highness will meet athletes from across the Commonwealth, including those who will take part in rugby, judo, wrestling and lawn bowls fixtures, before meeting Commonwealth Games volunteers.

The Princess Royal will then attend the Rugby Sevens at Coventry Stadium, where Her Royal Highness will watch England, Scotland and Wales compete during the following games:

England vs Samoa

South Africa vs Malaysia

Scotland vs Tonga

Canada vs Wales

Saturday 30th July

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will attend Commonwealth Games Cycling events at the Lee Valley Velopark, London, on the evening of Saturday 30th July. Their Royal Highnesses will watch the Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit, and present the winning athletes with their medals.

Monday 1st August

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will return to Birmingham to attend the Commonwealth Games between Monday 1st – Wednesday 3rd August.

Tuesday 2nd August

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge together with The Earl and Countess of Wessex will attend the Commonwealth Games.

Saturday 6th – Monday 8th August

The Earl of Wessex will attend a series of fixtures at the Commonwealth Games, as well as meeting and thanking volunteers and support staff involved in delivering the Games, before attending the Closing Ceremony on Monday 8th August. His Royal Highness will deliver a speech during the Ceremony and attend the Pre-Ceremony Reception to celebrate the conclusion of the Games.