Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Members urged to vote for trustees they want to see join the APM board
Full and Fellow members of Association for Project Management (APM) are being encouraged to cast their votes in this year’s trustee elections, to choose the people they want to see on the organisation’s Board of Trustees.
Three new board members will join the board in this year’s election. The APM Board of Trustees plays a vital role in developing the organisation’s strategy and making sure it succeeds. The new trustees will therefore play an important role in driving APM forwards.
APM members who have voting rights (Full and Fellow grade members) can therefore cast their votes for their preferred candidates to help influence the future direction of APM and the project profession.
Milla Mazilu, Chair of APM, said:
“As the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession, APM is building the profile and recognition that our profession warrants. Our Board of Trustees is central to this, so we ask our Full and Fellow members to take up their right to vote in the upcoming elections.
“We encourage you to choose the board members you feel will bring the skills, experiences and qualities needed to drive APM and the project profession forwards.”
Voting closes at midday on Friday 4 November and the results will be announced at APM’s Annual General Meeting on Monday 14 November.
See the candidates and vote here.
Timeline for the 2022 APM trustee elections:
- Monday 3 October – voting opens (10am)
- Friday 4 November – voting deadline (noon)
- Monday 14 November (morning) – results announced at the Annual General Meeting
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/members-urged-to-vote-for-trustees-they-want-to-see-join-the-apm-board/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
First university course to gain Route 2 Recognised Assessment from APM welcomes new students30/09/2022 15:10:00
A new group of learners has started work on a one-of-a-kind master’s degree that will put graduates on the road to Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status.
YoungMinds: A charity PMO perspective of the pandemic webinar29/09/2022 10:20:00
The covid-19 pandemic provided a significant challenge to the charity sector, but also in facing that challenge, opportunities to grow and strengthen practice.
APM: In conversation with Justine Greening28/09/2022 16:20:00
The civil service must see project management and delivery in the same light as policy development if social mobility is to be achieved, according to former Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities The Rt Hon Justine Greening.
APM celebrates the return of WiPM Conference28/09/2022 12:43:00
APM’s Women in Project Management (WiPM) Conference, sponsored by BAE Systems, made a welcome return as hundreds of attendees flocked to hear fresh insights on the key challenges of modern work.
APM partners with universities to host events for future project professionals26/09/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is partnering with universities to host free events exclusively for its Student members.
APM responds to the Government’s ‘mini budget’26/09/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management, the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, recently (23 September 2022) responded to the Government‘s ‘mini budget’.
APM holds series of events for emerging project professionals23/09/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) is doing even more to support new talent entering the profession, by running a series of events for its Emerging Professionals Network; a community of APM Student and Associate members at the start of their project careers.
Members urged to nominate for the APM Volunteer Achievement Awards22/09/2022 16:20:00
Nominations are now open for the 2022 APM Volunteer Achievement Awards. Members can put forward APM volunteers they’d like to recognise for their hard work supporting the project profession over the past year.