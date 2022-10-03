Members urged to vote for trustees they want to see join the APM board

Full and Fellow members of Association for Project Management (APM) are being encouraged to cast their votes in this year’s trustee elections, to choose the people they want to see on the organisation’s Board of Trustees.

Three new board members will join the board in this year’s election. The APM Board of Trustees plays a vital role in developing the organisation’s strategy and making sure it succeeds. The new trustees will therefore play an important role in driving APM forwards.

APM members who have voting rights (Full and Fellow grade members) can therefore cast their votes for their preferred candidates to help influence the future direction of APM and the project profession.

Milla Mazilu, Chair of APM, said:

“As the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession, APM is building the profile and recognition that our profession warrants. Our Board of Trustees is central to this, so we ask our Full and Fellow members to take up their right to vote in the upcoming elections. “We encourage you to choose the board members you feel will bring the skills, experiences and qualities needed to drive APM and the project profession forwards.”

Voting closes at midday on Friday 4 November and the results will be announced at APM’s Annual General Meeting on Monday 14 November.

See the candidates and vote here.

Timeline for the 2022 APM trustee elections: