Memorial to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse unveiled in Parliament Buildings
A memorial to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse was recently (20 February 2026) unveiled in Parliament Buildings.
The Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots MLA was joined by First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA at a special event in the Great Hall, along with victims and survivors and their representatives, Assembly Members and others.
The stone memorial was created to fulfil the final recommendation of the Hart Inquiry into Historical Institutional abuse. The Inquiry suggested that a suitable physical memorial should be erected in Parliament Buildings, or in the grounds of the Stormont Estate, which would serve as a lasting legacy to the victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.
The Executive Office worked in partnership with the Assembly Commission to facilitate the creation and display of the memorial. The views of victims and survivors and their representatives were sought to achieve broad consensus, while being mindful of the sensitivities and the range of different views.
The Assembly Speaker, Edwin Poots MLA, said:
“Today we gathered to unveil the memorial to the victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse as recommended by the Hart Inquiry. The event was an act of recognition, reflection and remembrance.
We recognise that victims and survivors have different personal experiences, and different views, on how they should be remembered. We reflect on the wrongs that were inflicted on the most vulnerable by those who should have been offering their care and protection. We remember those who are no longer with us to see this day.
Sir Anthony Hart wanted this memorial to be in a location to remind legislators of the harm experienced by too many children. A number of Ministers and Members from every side of the Assembly joined the event today. As Speaker of this Assembly, and on behalf of all of us who serve as legislators today, we take this memorial as a reminder of both the impact of our decisions and of our responsibilities to protect the most vulnerable in our community.”
Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots MLA, First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA and Fiona Ryan, Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, at the memorial to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse which was unveiled in the Great Hall, Parliament Buildings.
Notes to editors
- The memorial is made from Carrara marble and inscribed with black font. It reads: “Between 1922 and 1995, many suffered childhood abuse in residential institutions and were failed by all those who had a duty to protect them, including individuals, organisations and the state. Some were sent overseas through the Child Migrant Scheme. These children deserved care, safety, and dignity - but many suffered harm instead. On 11 March 2022, a public apology was offered to victims, survivors, and their representatives in the Assembly Chamber at Parliament Buildings. We are sorry that you were not protected. We are sorry that those in power abused your trust. We are sorry that your voices were ignored. We have heard you now. You are remembered. This plaque honours all who suffered - including those who did not live to see justice or acknowledgment. It also recognises the commitment of victims and survivors who campaigned with courage and determination. Let it stand as a reminder to legislators of the consequences when systems fail children, and serve as our lasting commitment to protect every child.”
- The Northern Ireland Executive established the Inquiry into Historical Institutional Abuse to investigate the abuse of children under 18 who lived in institutions in Northern Ireland between 1922 and 1995.
Find out more about the HIA Inquiry: Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry | The Executive Office
