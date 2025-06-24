Men caught in cocaine boat following 28-mile chase are convicted

Three men who tried to outrun pursuing officers for around 28 miles at sea after their cocaine-laden boat was spotted have been convicted of importing Class A drugs.

A further four men who helped plan and organise collection of the cocaine worth £18.4m have also been convicted, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

The investigation began after three men were arrested when their rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) ran aground on Gwynver Beach, Penzance on 13 September 2024.

Peter Williams, 43, Scott Johnston, 38 – both of Havant – and Edwin Yahir Tabora Baca, 33, of Barcelona, Spain had been pursued by Border Force officers who spotted their RHIB on the horizon while carrying out an operation off the coast of Newquay, Cornwall.

Officers suspected the boat had drugs on board, collected from a larger ship at sea, and tried to intercept the RHIB. As the officers approached the boat, it sped off and a chase unfolded during which the RHIB’s crew threw packages into the water.

After the RHIB ran aground, the men ran off but were quickly caught by Border Force officers who chased them on foot and arrested them.

Six large bales were recovered from the sea, containing around 230kg of powder which specialist analysts identified as high-purity cocaine.

The investigation was referred to NCA officers, who trawled through CCTV footage, call data and phone messages, subsequently identifying that Alex Fowlie, 35, of Chichester; Bobbie Pearce, 29, of Brentwood; Michael May, 47, of Brentwood; and Terry Willis, 44, of Chelmsford, helped organise the cocaine pick up.

Fowlie’s role included purchasing the boat. Audio messages retrieved from his phone by officers after his arrest revealed he also began organising further at-sea drug collections just days after his co-conspirators were arrested on 13 September. In recordings sent on 16 September, Fowlie sent an unidentified contact audio messages advising he could collect up to “one tonne” and claiming that there was “zero f*cking risk”.

Pearce, May and Willis’ roles included lying in wait on the Cornish coast on 13 September, where they expected the cocaine to be dropped off to them.

All seven men initially denied their crimes. Tabora Baca even claimed to be a tourist who had accepted an invitation from two strangers - Williams and Johnston – to go fishing, however officers recovered messages from his phone discussing the group’s plans and sharing a photo of the cocaine onboard the RHIB.

Faced with the evidence against them, five of the men later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import Class A drugs, including Willis who also pleaded guilty to money laundering and possession of firearm, relating to a revolver and ammunition found at his home address by NCA officers.

May and Johnston, who pleaded not guilty, were yesterday [Monday 23 June] found guilty of conspiracy to import Class A drugs, following a two-week trial.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Barry Vinall, yesterday said:

“The NCA leads the UK’s fight to combat the illegal drugs trade, working with partners to protect the public. “This cocaine would have caused really significant harm had it made it onto the streets but thanks to vigilant and determined Border Force officers it will be the drugs that are destroyed, not lives. Together, the NCA and Border Force have ensured that seven pivotal drug importers face justice and that organised criminals won’t make the millions in profit they expected to from this haul.”

Duncan Capps, Senior Director of Border Force Maritime yesterday said:

"It is the job of Border Force to protecting our border and keeping communities safe. Our officers were fantastic and displayed incredible skill during the 28-mile pursuit, despite the suspects' attempts to get rid of evidence. "Border Force will continue to work alongside the NCA to prevent dangerous drugs reaching our streets and will ensure criminals caught smuggling face the full force of the law."

All seven men have been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 1 August.