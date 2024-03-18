National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Men jailed for attempting to smuggle migrants including a 6-year-old boy out of the UK
Two men who attempted to smuggle 39 migrants out of the UK in the back of a refrigerated lorry have been jailed for 12 years.
Driver Jamal Elkhadir, 47, from Morocco, and his accomplice Houcine Argoub, 32, from Bromley, were being watched by National Crime Agency officers when they met in a layby near Sandwich, Kent, in September 2023.
Argoub, who was driving a van, parked close to Elkhadir’s Moroccan registered HGV and a number of people were seen to exit the vehicle and climb into the back of the lorry.
NCA officers intercepted the lorry, which could only be opened from the outside, when it arrived at the docks in Dover and 39 migrants of North African origin were found inside.
The group, who were all Algerian or Moroccan, included a family travelling with their six-year-old son and a teenage girl.
Elkhadir was arrested at the docks on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and Argoub was arrested at his home address for the same offence in November 2023.
Elkhadir claimed he had been delivering cherry tomatoes to three businesses in the UK and had stopped for a rest break with the doors unlocked in the layby.
He then changed his story and claimed he had been threatened at gunpoint to transport migrants to France.
Both Elkhadir and Argoub pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration when they appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on 13 March.
Elkhadir was sentenced to six years and nine months imprisonment and Argoub received a prison sentence of five years and three months.
NCA operations manager John Turner said: “Elkhadir and Argoub were partners in this criminal enterprise to move migrants through the UK and smuggle them to France.
“Their only concerns were about the money they were making and how they could avoid detection, not for the safety of those hiding in the back of the HGV.
“This form of criminality not only puts people at risk, it also threatens the border security of both the UK and France, which is why the NCA works closely with partners here and overseas to tackle those facilitating illegal migrants in each direction.”
"The same criminals who take people out of the UK illegally often bring them in too, which is why we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the networks involved in people smuggling."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/men-jailed-for-attempting-to-smuggle-migrants-including-a-6-year-old-boy-out-of-the-uk
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Eight-year NCA investigation into major people smuggling OCG concludes with final two convictions18/03/2024 14:05:00
Two east London criminals who arranged for migrants to be smuggled into the UK using lorries and small aircraft have been convicted, following a major eight-year investigation by the National Crime Agency into the activities of a significant Albanian organised crime syndicate.
NCA seizes holiday home linked to South East Antrim UDA18/03/2024 10:10:00
A seaside holiday home believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering has been seized and recovered by the National Crime Agency as part of a civil recovery investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
10 firearms recovered and man charged in National Crime Agency investigation15/03/2024 14:15:00
Ten firearms have been recovered and a man charged in a National Crime Agency investigation into the conversion of blank firing weapons.
Suspected leader of Kurdish people smuggling network arrested in Portsmouth14/03/2024 14:15:00
A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
Operation Stovewood: Man charged with 15 offences including rape and trafficking13/03/2024 16:15:00
A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in Rotherham in 2005, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood.
Operation Venetic: Corrupt steward hid cocaine consignment on cruise liner08/03/2024 16:20:00
A corrupt cruise worker transported more than £2m worth of cocaine on his boat and then lowered it overboard to accomplices
Global moderator of child sex abuse website sentenced06/03/2024 11:25:00
A 50-year-old man has been jailed for six years after a National Crime Agency investigation identified him as the‘Global Moderator’ of a dark website dedicated to the sharing of child sexual abuse material.
Doctor found with child abuse images is sentenced04/03/2024 11:05:00
A doctor employed at a Warwickshire hospital has been convicted of downloading/accessing child abuse material after a National Crime Agency investigation.