National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Men linked to suspected small boat people smuggling networks extradited out of the UK
Two suspected small boat people smugglers tracked down in the UK by the National Crime Agency have been extradited to face trial.
Kaiwan Poore, a 37-year-old Iranian-born UK national, was yesterday (28 July) handed over to the French authorities. He was detained by police at Manchester Airport earlier this month before he could take a flight to Turkey.
French prosecutors accuse Poore of being part of an organised crime network involved in people smuggling. Following his extradition he will be taken into custody by prosecuting authorities in Lille to face trial.
His departure follows the extradition recently (27 July) of Hewa Rahimpur, aged 29 and originally from Iran, who was handed to Belgian police after agreeing to his extradition at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates court on Friday 15 July.
Belgian prosecutors suspect Rahimpur, pictured being arrested by the NCA in east London in May below, is a leading member of a crime group allegedly responsible for the transport of thousands of migrants from the northern French coast in flimsy dinghies.
He is accused of involvement in sourcing the boats, then arranging for their movement to the French or Belgian coast where migrants would be put on board.
Both arrests are linked to a major international investigation into small boat people smugglers, headed by the NCA in the UK but also involving law enforcement in France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
On 5 July a series of raids across Europe saw around 40 people arrested, with dozens of boats and engines seized, along with around 900 lifejackets.
It is thought all were destined to be used to stage dangerous Channel crossings.
Two individuals arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration in the UK as part of the raids remain on bail pending further enquiries.
NCA Deputy Director of Investigations Jacque Beer yesterday said:
“The arrests of these two individuals were crucial to a major international investigation focusing on one of the most prolific crime groups thought to be involved in small boat crossings.
“Where we find these gangs have a UK footprint we are determined to use every tool we have to track them down and bring them to justice.
“People smugglers risk lives by putting people into these flimsy boats – this is why tackling them remains a priority for the NCA and our European partners.”
The investigation has seen the NCA work with law enforcement in Belgium, Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as Europol and Eurojust.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/men-linked-to-suspected-small-boat-people-smuggling-networks-extradited-out-of-the-uk
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Essex boat builder raped a child22/07/2022 16:15:00
A boat builder from Essex who raped a young girl and took photographs of the abuse has been jailed for 16 years.
PCTF seizes property and money from man with alleged West Belfast UDA connections21/07/2022 16:15:00
National Crime Agency officers working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have seized a property in the Newtownabbey area valued at £85,000 and £28,000 held in a bank account from a man with alleged links to the West Belfast Ulster Defence Association.
NCA targets crime group suspected of making specialist concealments for drugs after cocaine seized at Heathrow21/07/2022 10:15:00
Three men have been arrested as National Crime Agency officers targeted an organised crime group manufacturing specialist hides for drugs in industrial machinery.
Further arrest made as part of international operation targeting suspected small boat people smuggling networks14/07/2022 14:25:00
A man is due to appear in court today (14 July) after being targeted by the National Crime Agency as part a major international operation against small boat people smugglers.
Three charged as part of NCA people smuggling investigation14/07/2022 12:25:00
Three men have been charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration following a series of NCA raids in London and Essex on Tuesday morning
Four suspected leading members of a people smuggling group arrested in major NCA investigation13/07/2022 11:05:00
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation targeting a crime group linked to the prolific smuggling of migrants to the UK by lorry.
NCA and OFSI issue red alert with private sector on financial sanctions evasion typologies by Russian elites and enablers13/07/2022 10:05:00
This red alert (290 KB) is issued by the JMLIT+ Sanctions Facilitators Cell, with representation from law enforcement, private industry, regulators and OFSI.
Londoner commissioned sexual abuse of Filipino children for £1811/07/2022 09:15:00
A security controller from North London has been jailed for three years for arranging the sexual abuse of children in the Philippines and paying to watch it via live-stream.