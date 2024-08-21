National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Men who tried to swim away from boat containing £39 million of cocaine convicted
Two men who hid 350 kilos of cocaine in the hull of a boat and tried to escape arrest by swimming away have been convicted after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Bruce Knowles (right), 55, from Dereham, and Ferhat Gumrukguoglu (below), 31, from the Netherlands, were arrested after the rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) they were travelling on was intercepted near East Benacre Broads in Suffolk.
The two men were seen on board as a Border Force cutter moved in and initially failed to stop during the incident on 24 June.
Gumrukguoglu jumped from the vessel and swam towards the beach as Knowles restarted the engines and attempted to flee.
Following a short pursuit, the boat was grounded on the beach and officers moved in to arrest Knowles, after he also jumped overboard in a bid to escape.
Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Police pursued Gumrukguoglu after he fled from the beach, arresting him later that day in Wrentham, Norfolk.
The boat was towed to a harbour in Lowestoft where it was searched by NCA officers, who found the haul of drugs, worth an estimated £39 million, hidden under tarpaulin.
Investigators believe Knowles and Gumrukguoglu travelled towards French waters to pick up the drugs from a larger ship, before bringing them back to the UK.
Both men were interviewed and gave no comment, but were subsequently charged with importing a controlled drug. They pleaded guilty to the offence at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (20 August).
NCA Branch Commander Lydia Bloomfield said: “Knowles and Gumrukguoglu knew they were going to lose a huge quantity of drugs when they were intercepted at sea by our Border Force colleagues.
“Both were working for a wider organised crime group, who will now feel the effects of a loss of this amount.
“Thanks to the work of our Border Force and Joint Maritime Security Centre partners, a very significant amount of class A drugs have been removed from the criminal marketplace where they would have fuelled further criminality and exploitation.
“The NCA will continue to work with partners to protect the public from serious and organised crime.”
Border Force Deputy Director Sally Hawkyard said: “Our Border Force Officers played a pivotal role in detecting and seizing millions of pounds worth of cocaine, which ensured that these two men were brought to justice.
“We remain committed to stopping illegal drugs from entering the country, where they ruin lives and fuel organised criminal gangs.
“Border Force will continue to work tirelessly to keep the public safe and our borders secure.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/men-who-tried-to-swim-away-from-boat-containing-39-million-of-cocaine-convicted
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Jail for forger who made false identity documents16/08/2024 12:10:00
A man who made false identity documents for organised crime groups involved in people smuggling has been jailed for three years and nine months, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
There has never been a more dangerous time to take drugs, says National Crime Agency as annual threat assessment is published15/08/2024 15:25:00
The National Crime Agency has today released its annual assessment of serious and organised crime, with a stark warning that taking drugs has never been more dangerous.
Suspected head of prolific cybercrime groups arrested and extradited14/08/2024 09:15:00
An international operation coordinated by the National Crime Agency (NCA) has resulted in the arrest and extradition of a man believed to be one of the world’s most prolific Russian-speaking cybercrime actors.
Most wanted fugitive arrested in Morocco back in UK09/08/2024 10:15:00
One of the UK’s most wanted men, arrested in Morocco earlier in the year after being on the run for four years, has been brought back to Britain by the National Crime Agency in conjunction with the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)
Luxury properties forfeited after six year NCA investigation05/08/2024 13:10:00
The wife of jailed banker Jahangir Hajiyev has agreed to forfeit a house in Knightsbridge worth approximately £14 million and a golf club in Ascot, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) civil recovery investigation into the acquisition of the properties.
22 years for prolific people smugglers05/08/2024 11:10:00
Three men have been sentenced for their roles in an organised crime group linked to the smuggling of migrants into the UK by lorry
Operation Venetic: Merseyside gang member who helped ship class A drugs between England and Scotland is sentenced02/08/2024 16:15:00
A leading member of an organised crime group (OCG) that trafficked heroin and cocaine has been jailed.
NCA shuts down major fraud platform responsible for 1.8 million scam calls01/08/2024 16:20:00
Today, the National Crime Agency can reveal that they have shut down a platform used by hundreds of criminals to defraud victims across the world.
Dublin police officer extradited to Northern Ireland to serve sentence after money laundering investigation by NCA01/08/2024 10:20:00
A former Dublin airport police officer who laundered millions of pounds for organised crime groups by smuggling cash out of the country on flights has been extradited to Northern Ireland to serve his prison sentence.