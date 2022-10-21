Menai Bridge closes for essential maintenance work

Menai Bridge will close for essential maintenance work from Friday 21 October following safety recommendations from structural engineers.

Structural engineers have recommended that Menai Bridge should close to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists to allow essential maintenance work to take place. This will take effect from 14:00hrs on Friday 21 October.

The announcement was made following recent testing of the bridges existing hangers. As part of UK Highways A55 ongoing maintenance of the Menai Bridge, it was identified that further testing would need to be carried out on the Menai Bridge alongside the replacement of some of the hangers.

As a result of further investigation, serious risks have been identified and structural engineers have recommended to close Menai Bridge to all traffic. The findings that led to the recommendation to close the bridge are currently being reviewed which could take up to two weeks. Available options to reopen the bridge as soon as possible are being actively assessed.

Temporary hanger strengthening works may need to be installed to ensure the safety and integrity of the Menai Bridge. This programme could take between 14-16 weeks, with the bridge reopening in early 2023.

In the meantime, traffic will be diverted to the Britannia Bridge.

Plans have been discussed with partners including Welsh Government, UK Highways A55, NMWTRA, Emergency Services and the local authorities.

The Welsh Government is developing further strategies to increase resilience on the Britannia Bridge to mitigate the risk of both bridges being closed in exceptional circumstances. In the last five years, the bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles on average seven times a year.

A spokesperson for UK Highways A55 said

We have received a recommendation from structural engineers to close the bridge for safety reasons. We have passed on this recommendation to the Welsh Government and are working closely with them to ensure the safety and integrity of the Menai Bridge is maintained. While this issue will cause disruption, we must act in the interest of public safety. We are currently peer reviewing the findings that led to the recommendation of closure and assessing all available options to reopen the bridge as soon as possible so people can get back to using the bridge regularly.”

Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said:

This urgent work is being carried out for public safety, unfortunately it is unavoidable, but we are fully aware of the implication this will have for people in the local area. We are working closely with UK Highways to ensure this work is carried out safely and as quickly as possible with minimal disruption to the local community.

Traffic Wales will provide regular updates on Twitter, Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) / Twitter and via their website, Traffig Cymru | Traffig Cymru.

FAQs

What is happening?

The Welsh Government has instructed Traffic Wales to close Menai Bridge to all traffic with immediate effect based on safety recommendations from structural engineers.

The Welsh Government is working with UK Highways A55 and all stakeholders, including emergency services, to ensure this can be done as quickly and safely as possible.

Why is the Menai Bridge closed?

During a Principal Inspection of the Menai Bridge, a potential issue with the bridge’s suspended span hangers was identified. As a result of further testing, serious risks have been identified and structural engineers have recommended to close Menai Bridge to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians.

What happened between the 7.5 tonne weight restriction being put in place to the bridge being closed?

The 7.5 tonne weight restriction was implemented on Menai Bridge on 2 June 2022 as a precaution following a Principal Inspection. The restriction enabled further tests carried out into the bridge’s suspended span hangers and a hanger replacement programme to be established.

Structural engineers were instructed to undertake further assessment and testing work into the identified issue. The result of this work has detected a structural issue with the bridge and led to a recommendation to close the bridge to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians.

How long will the Menai Bridge be closed for?

The findings that led to the recommendation to close the bridge are currently being reviewed which could take up to two weeks. Available options to reopen the bridge as soon as possible are being actively assessed.

Temporary hanger strengthening works may need to be installed to ensure the safety and integrity of the Menai Bridge. This programme could take between 14-16 weeks, with the bridge reopening in early 2023.

How do I cross the Menai Strait while the bridge is closed?

All vehicle traffic will be diverted to the Britannia Bridge. Suitable diversion routes are being planned with Traffic Wales, the Welsh Government and emergency services.

What happens if the Britannia Bridge is closed?

It is very uncommon for the Britannia Bridge to close. In the last five years, the bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles on average seven times a year.

Welsh Government is developing further strategies in order to increase resilience on the Britannia Bridge to mitigate the risk of both bridges being closed in exceptional circumstances.

Will emergency vehicles be able to travel over the bridge?

Emergency services are instructed to use Britannia Bridge until further notice.