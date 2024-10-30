Welsh Government
|Printable version
Menai Suspension Bridge reopens over winter after hanger replacement completed on schedule
Excellent progress has been made on works to restore the Menai Suspension Bridge.
Following the replacement of all 168 hangers on the bridge it has been confirmed that phase one of the programme will be completed on schedule. The bridge will reopen on Saturday 2 November [00:01hrs].
The start of phase two works, which amongst other things involves the repainting of the bridge, will be paused for four months (November 2024 – February 2025) to allow for the full reopening of the bridge, including the lifting of the 7.5 tonne weight limit, over the winter period. This will not impact the schedule for the 200th anniversary in January 2026.
This will bring a number of benefits including:
- a smoother and more efficient delivery of phase two works, due to improved weather conditions
- an alternative route if the Britannia Bridge (A55) is impacted by severe weather (high winds), incidents and emergencies. This will also help prevent HGV’s and other vulnerable vehicles not being able to cross the Menai Straits due to the 7.5 tonne weight limit being temporarily lifted
- improved local business opportunities, especially during the Christmas period.
- Holyhead Port remaining operational for longer.
- enabling the ‘Always Aim High’s’ Anglesey Half Marathon to use the Menai Suspension Bridge as part of their route for the event, attracting new business opportunities for the local community.
The Cabinet Secretary Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates yesterday said:
The completion of phase one works is great news. It has been a challenging time, and I want to place on record my thanks to everyone affected by the works.
We’ve listened to the feedback from local communities and have decided to pause the start of phase two works to allow for the full reopening of the bridge over the winter period.
But rest assured this delay will not affect the 200th anniversary of the bridge in January 2026.
Before the start of phase two works a period of communication will take place with the general public and stakeholders.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/menai-suspension-bridge-reopens-over-winter-after-hanger-replacement-completed-schedule
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Caerphilly ‘fantastic example’ of town centre revitalisation28/10/2024 14:15:00
The Caerphilly 2035 Placemaking Plan outlines bold and ambitious plans to enhance and regenerate the area of Caerphilly and Caerphilly County Borough Council has received significant investment from the Welsh Government to identify opportunities encourage growth and improve their town centre offer.
Wales and the Netherlands mark 80th anniversary of ‘s-Hertogenbosch liberation28/10/2024 12:10:00
The Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies and Wales Office Minister, Dame Nia Griffith, have attended commemorations of the city’s liberation from the Germans in 1944 by the 53rd Welsh Infantry Division.
Update on A470 Talerddig roadworks25/10/2024 14:10:00
The planned roadworks on the A470 at Talerddig which are due to begin on 31 October will be paused until the New Year.
Your passport to Wales’ past25/10/2024 12:15:00
Ghoulish celebrations, passports to adventure and Nos Galan Gaeaf games are all on offer over the half term holiday as part of the upcoming Welsh Museums Festival.
Roads in Wales were safer this Spring compared to last, latest stats show24/10/2024 15:05:00
The latest police recorded road collision stats from April – June 2024 show that both collisions (24%) and casualties (24%) on 20mph and 30mph roads (combined) have fallen by almost a quarter compared to the same period of 2023 - the lowest recorded outside of the pandemic.
£28m to help cut long hospital waiting times24/10/2024 14:05:00
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles is today (Thursday 24th October) announcing £28m to help the NHS cut the longest waiting times.
Cabinet Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: August and September 202424/10/2024 13:30:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, commented on the latest NHS Wales performance data: August and September 2024
Tudor dance troupe’s award-winning reign at historic house24/10/2024 09:05:00
A Tudor dance troupe, based at Cadw’s Plas Mawr house, recently won a volunteering award for their work in bringing museum learning to life.
Governments launch Independent Water Commission in largest review of the sector since privatisation23/10/2024 11:05:00
An Independent Commission into the water sector and its regulation has been launched by the government today (Wednesday 23 October), in what is expected to form the largest review of the industry since privatisation.