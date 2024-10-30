Menai Suspension Bridge reopens over winter after hanger replacement completed on schedule

Excellent progress has been made on works to restore the Menai Suspension Bridge.

Following the replacement of all 168 hangers on the bridge it has been confirmed that phase one of the programme will be completed on schedule. The bridge will reopen on Saturday 2 November [00:01hrs].

The start of phase two works, which amongst other things involves the repainting of the bridge, will be paused for four months (November 2024 – February 2025) to allow for the full reopening of the bridge, including the lifting of the 7.5 tonne weight limit, over the winter period. This will not impact the schedule for the 200th anniversary in January 2026.

This will bring a number of benefits including:

a smoother and more efficient delivery of phase two works, due to improved weather conditions

an alternative route if the Britannia Bridge (A55) is impacted by severe weather (high winds), incidents and emergencies. This will also help prevent HGV’s and other vulnerable vehicles not being able to cross the Menai Straits due to the 7.5 tonne weight limit being temporarily lifted

improved local business opportunities, especially during the Christmas period.

Holyhead Port remaining operational for longer.

enabling the ‘Always Aim High’s’ Anglesey Half Marathon to use the Menai Suspension Bridge as part of their route for the event, attracting new business opportunities for the local community.

The Cabinet Secretary Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates yesterday said:

The completion of phase one works is great news. It has been a challenging time, and I want to place on record my thanks to everyone affected by the works. We’ve listened to the feedback from local communities and have decided to pause the start of phase two works to allow for the full reopening of the bridge over the winter period. But rest assured this delay will not affect the 200th anniversary of the bridge in January 2026.

Before the start of phase two works a period of communication will take place with the general public and stakeholders.