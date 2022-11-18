Menai Suspension Bridge update: 16 November 2022

The list of frequently asked questions relating to the closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge to traffic has been updated.

The update includes information on options available to help motorists minimise their travel time and information on the measures the Welsh Government is considering to improve traffic flow.

Today (Friday 18 November) a temporary traffic order will be put in place to cover a 12-month period. This temporary order allows works on the bridge to take place during this period and does not mean that the road over the A5 Menai Suspension Bridge will be closed for the duration of this period. Whilst this order is in place pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge via the footway.

