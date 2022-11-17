Welsh Government
|Printable version
Menai Suspension Bridge update
The list of frequently asked questions relating to the closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge to traffic has been updated.
The update includes information on options available to help motorists minimise their travel time and information on the measures the Welsh Government is considering to improve traffic flow.
Later this week (Friday 18 November) a temporary traffic order will be put in place to cover a 12-month period. This temporary order allows works on the bridge to take place during this period and does not mean that the road over the A5 Menai Suspension Bridge will be closed for the duration of this period. Whilst this order is in place pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge via the footway.
Traffic Wales will continue to provide regular updates on Twitter and on their website: A5 Menai Suspension Bridge: Major Maintenance Scheme.
Frequently asked questions are kept updated here: A5 Menai Bridge: frequently asked questions.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/menai-suspension-bridge-update-16-november-2022
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data17/11/2022 14:05:00
Comment on the pressures currently facing the Welsh NHS, and its reaction to them.
Economy Minister visits Barry-based community hub to mark Social Enterprise Day17/11/2022 12:25:00
Welsh Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has visited the CUBE centre, a community-focused and cooperatively run facility in Barry to mark Social Enterprise Day.
Enforcement of M4 50mph scheme starts today17/11/2022 11:25:00
From today, motorists exceeding the 50mph speed limits between junctions 24 to 28 on the M4 could be fined, the Welsh Government has warned.
“Now is the time to invest in people and public services” – Welsh Government17/11/2022 10:30:00
Speaking ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, Wales’ Finance Minister has said the Chancellor must turn away from another round of damaging austerity.
Childcare Offer extended as a new digital service is launched16/11/2022 09:05:00
A new national digital service which will streamline the Childcare Offer for parents and childcare providers has launched.
This is Wales – taking Wales to the world during the FIFA World Cup15/11/2022 14:05:00
Welsh Government plans to promote a progressive, modern Wales on the global platform provided by the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was yesterday unveiled by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething.
Welsh Government scheme helps 1,100 unemployed people facing hidden barriers to start their own business15/11/2022 11:05:00
More than 1,100 unemployed people facing hidden barriers to entering the labour market have been helped to start their own business thanks to a Welsh Government grant scheme, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Consultation launched on mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses15/11/2022 09:05:00
A consultation began yesterday [Monday, 14 November] on proposals to require CCTV in all slaughterhouses in Wales.
Call for more funding for NHS pay14/11/2022 14:05:00
The UK government has been urged to increase the amount of funding available for NHS pay.
Wales’ work-based learning stars recognised at virtual awards ceremony14/11/2022 11:05:00
Apprentices with inspirational stories, employers committed to developing a highly skilled workforce and dedicated work-based learning practitioners who go the extra mile for their learners were recognised at a virtual awards ceremony recently (11 November 2022).