Menai Suspension Bridge work progresses

The second phase of work on the Menai Suspension Bridge is continuing to progress as it reaches a further stage next week.

The further work on the crossbeams has been successfully completed, and the next stage will see the lifting of the scaffold, known as the Aerotruss, to the underdeck.

To allow this to happen a tidal flow traffic management system, will be in place from March 9 for a period of approximately six days, to facilitate the preparation and installation of equipment required for underdeck painting and bearing maintenance operations.

From 7am – 1pm traffic will be able to cross from Anglesey to the mainland, and from 1pm – 7pm traffic will be able to cross from the mainland to Anglesey.

Between 7pm and 7am there will be normal traffic signals in place.

The East footpath will remain open during this period. We kindly ask pedestrians not to stop while crossing the bridge at this time, and marshals will be present throughout the installation period.

Cyclists are reminded to dismount when using the East footpath.

The lifting of the scaffold will involve activity on the water over a period of days, including trial runs and is subject to weather conditions.

As part of the revised wider Phase 2 programme there will only be traffic management for short periods of time to complete key elements.

Overall, the revised plans have significantly reduced the need for traffic management on the bridge compared to the earlier plans, thereby reducing disruption to residents, commuters and businesses.

Enforcement of the 7.5 tonne weight limit remains essential for maintaining safe operation of the bridge while works are underway.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: