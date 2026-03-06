Welsh Government
|Printable version
Menai Suspension Bridge work progresses
The second phase of work on the Menai Suspension Bridge is continuing to progress as it reaches a further stage next week.
The further work on the crossbeams has been successfully completed, and the next stage will see the lifting of the scaffold, known as the Aerotruss, to the underdeck.
To allow this to happen a tidal flow traffic management system, will be in place from March 9 for a period of approximately six days, to facilitate the preparation and installation of equipment required for underdeck painting and bearing maintenance operations.
From 7am – 1pm traffic will be able to cross from Anglesey to the mainland, and from 1pm – 7pm traffic will be able to cross from the mainland to Anglesey.
Between 7pm and 7am there will be normal traffic signals in place.
The East footpath will remain open during this period. We kindly ask pedestrians not to stop while crossing the bridge at this time, and marshals will be present throughout the installation period.
Cyclists are reminded to dismount when using the East footpath.
The lifting of the scaffold will involve activity on the water over a period of days, including trial runs and is subject to weather conditions.
As part of the revised wider Phase 2 programme there will only be traffic management for short periods of time to complete key elements.
Overall, the revised plans have significantly reduced the need for traffic management on the bridge compared to the earlier plans, thereby reducing disruption to residents, commuters and businesses.
Enforcement of the 7.5 tonne weight limit remains essential for maintaining safe operation of the bridge while works are underway.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
I’m pleased the work on the crossbeams has been completed successfully. Work now progresses to the next stage and I’d like to thank residents, commuters and businesses for their continued patience and co-operation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/menai-suspension-bridge-work-progresses
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Inside the Swansea hub tackling loneliness and putting older people first06/03/2026 17:20:00
A community space which opened a year ago in the centre of Swansea centre is now helping the city’s older people to stay connected, active and engaged in their communities.
Powys land sale for testing new military equipment05/03/2026 16:05:00
A defence sector company has purchased Welsh Government land in Powys to develop and test new military equipment for defence clients.
£5 million to help Welsh households invest in greener homes05/03/2026 12:25:00
Welsh households looking to cut their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint will benefit from more than £5 million in new funding for the Green Homes Wales scheme in 2026-27.
Wales launches the Llwybr Coedwig Cymru Trail - the first 80km stretch of the National Forest for Wales05/03/2026 09:20:00
The Welsh Government yesterday launched the first section of a new 80km forest trail - a significant milestone for the National Forest for Wales.
Kyiv memorial plinth to honour investigative journalist Gareth Jones04/03/2026 17:25:00
A memorial plinth will make its home in Kyiv to honour of Gareth Jones, the Welsh journalist from Barry who risked his life to expose the Holodomor famine which killed millions in Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s.
Response to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement04/03/2026 14:05:00
Comments given yesterday by The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford.
Flying Start childcare available to all 2 year olds in Newport as wider programme marks 20th anniversary04/03/2026 11:05:00
Newport has become the third local authority in Wales to offer free childcare to all 2 year olds as Flying Start celebrates 20 years of supporting families and children.
Celebrating 850 years of the Eisteddfod and inspiring new audiences04/03/2026 09:05:00
This summer, a series of special celebrations will mark 850 years since the first National Eisteddfod was held, providing an opportunity to celebrate Wales’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging more people to take part in Welsh language events.
£10 million to help Welsh communities cut energy bills03/03/2026 14:05:00
Welsh communities are set to benefit from a share of £10 million to generate local renewable energy and reduce energy bills.