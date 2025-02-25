Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Menopause guidance survey launched
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday launched a survey to learn what action employers have taken to support their employees experiencing the menopause.
In February 2024 Britain’s equality regulator published resources to help employers understand their legal obligations under the Equality Act 2010.
The resources provided employers with practical advice on making reasonable adjustments and fostering positive conversations about the menopause with their workers.
A year on, the EHRC is encouraging employers to complete its survey, to gain insight into how effective the resources have been in ensuring employees are not disadvantaged in the workplace because of the menopause.
Many women report experiencing negative impacts of menopausal symptoms in the workplace, with some even feeling compelled to leave their jobs as a result.
In 2022 the Fawcett Society found that one in ten women who have worked during the menopause have left a job due to their symptoms. While research carried out by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development in 2023 found that two thirds (67%) of working women between the ages of 40 and 60 with experience of menopausal symptoms said they have had a mostly negative impact on them at work.
Employers should carefully consider the EHRC’s guidance and adapt their policies and practices accordingly, to ensure fairness and inclusivity in the workplace.
The survey will close at 5pm on Monday 24 March 2025.
