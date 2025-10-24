WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Menopause to be included in routine NHS Health Check: LGA statement
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to an announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care on the introduction of menopause questions as part of the routine NHS Health Check
“This is a long-overdue recognition of the significant impact menopause has on women’s health, wellbeing, and quality of life.
“For too long, menopause has been under-recognised in mainstream health services, despite affecting more than half the population. Including menopause in the NHS Health Check is a positive step towards normalising conversations, improving early intervention, and reducing the stigma that still surrounds this natural life stage.
“To ensure real change is delivered, we urge the Government to go further by embedding targeted support through digital platforms such as the NHS App. This could include personalised menopause guidance based on age, symptoms, and health history, access to self-management tools, including symptom trackers and lifestyle advice, push notifications for relevant health campaigns, local support groups, and new treatments.
“This announcement must also be matched by a clear implementation plan and reinstatement of funding through the public health grant. We continue to call for a recommitment to a comprehensive Women’s Health Strategy that includes both menopause support and the infrastructure to deliver it. This means training for healthcare professionals, accessible services in every community, and listening to the lived experiences of women.
“Menopause is not just a medical issue, it’s a public health, workplace, and equality issue. Councils are ready to work with government to ensure this announcement leads to real change for women in every community."
Major NHS update brings menopause into routine health checks
