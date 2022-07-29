NHS Wales
|Printable version
Mental health and wellbeing a priority for nursing and midwifery profession
Findings from Public Health Wales’ new report highlights the detrimental impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the mental health and wellbeing of nurses and midwives in Wales.
2,880 registered nurses, midwives and health care support workers across Wales responded to an online survey during June – August 2021, sharing their reflections on the impact of the pandemic on their health and wellbeing.
Key findings include:
- 70 per cent of respondents perceived that their mental health had worsened since the beginning of the pandemic.
- Over 50 per cent of respondents had mental wellbeing scores indicative of either probable clinical depression (31 per cent) or possible mild depression (27 per cent).
- After taking age and gender into account, healthcare support workers were twice as likely to report scores indicative of probable clinical depression than senior managerial nurses.
- Attending work when unwell (presenteeism) was common. Overall, 80 per cent of respondents had attended work at least once in the past year when unwell;
- Stress, anxiety and depression, and musculoskeletal conditions were the main reasons reported for attending work when unwell.
- Newly qualified nurses, mid-career nurses and healthcare support workers were the professional groups who reported frequently attending work when unwell.
- Almost, 60 per cent of respondents had considered leaving the profession since the beginning of the pandemic. This was highest amongst early-career nurses (67 per cent) and mid-career nurses (62 per cent).
Benjamin Gray, Senior Public Health Researcher at Public Health Wales and lead author of the report yesterday said:
“This is one of the largest surveys amongst a key workforce in the Welsh NHS – and we thank all those who took part. Whilst we recognise that those who did respond may not be representative of the wider profession, the findings are consistent with wider evidence from across the UK. Understanding the longer term direct and indirect impact of responding to COVID-19 on physical and mental health, is needed to direct support.”
Rhiannon Beaumont Wood, Executive Director Quality, Nursing & AHPs, Executive Team, Public Health Wales yesterday said:
“The levels of poor mental health reported amongst the nursing and midwifery workforce is a concern, both in the context of the current COVID-19 response and on health and wellbeing of the workforce more broadly, which in turn will have the potential to impact on recruitment and retention in the longer term. Therefore mental health should remain a priority for any health and wellbeing workforce strategies.”
Sue Tranka, Chief Nursing Officer, Welsh Government, yesterday said:
“Ensuring we have a targeted and consistent health and wellbeing offer for our workforce in Wales is fundamentally important. I want all staff to feel empowered to ask for help and support for themselves and for each other as needed. We recognise that organisations that prioritise staff wellbeing see higher levels of staff and patient satisfaction as well as being better able to retain the workforce needed to meet service requirements for now and future demands. Thank you to PHW for undertaking this valuable survey.”
The ‘Health and wellbeing of the nursing and midwifery workforce in Wales during the COVID-19 pandemic’ was put together using 2,880 responses to a national online survey amongst registered and student nurses/midwives and health care support workers in Wales. In consideration of service pressures. The survey was open between 21 June and 9 August 2021 and at a time where Coronavirus NHS pressures were the lowest in 12 months and Wales was beginning to move to alert stage one.
The questionnaire collated data on demographics, work related information (role, pay and environmental factors) and health and wellbeing from respondents.
Wellbeing support and resources for those working in all roles across the health systems in Wales are available within the Health Education and Improvement Wales available here: Colleague health and wellbeing - HEIW (nhs.wales)
Health and wellbeing of the nursing and midwifery workforce in Wales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/mental-health-and-wellbeing-a-priority-for-nursing-and-midwifery-profession/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Sustaining community led action is key to recovery from pandemic26/07/2022 09:15:00
New research from Public Health Wales, the Wales Council for Voluntary Action and the Medical Research Council Integrative Epidemiology Unit at the University of Bristol suggests that harnessing the upsurge in community-led action during the pandemic response, could be key to building more resilient communities throughout Wales, who are better able to respond to the ongoing impact of recovery and adapt to future crisis.
New data highlights important differences in mental health crisis presentation amongst children and young people across Wales.21/07/2022 09:25:00
The Networked Data Lab Wales (NDL Wales) has shown the potential of linked data, by bringing together data from across the emergency care system to better understand children and young people’s mental health in Wales.
Primary Care Obesity Prevention Action Plan to support implementation of the All Wales Weight Management Pathway18/07/2022 09:15:00
A new, Primary Care Obesity Prevention action plan has been launched by Public Health Wales, to support the implementation of the adult All Wales Weight Management Pathway (AWWMP) 2021, in line with the Healthy Weight Healthy Wales Delivery Plan 2022-24.
Take care in the extreme heat15/07/2022 16:15:00
Experts at Public Health Wales are warning people to take extra care in the extreme heat that is forecast over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to reach the early to mid-thirties by Monday in some parts of Wales.
Agenda and papers published for Annual General Meeting on Thursday 28 July 202215/07/2022 13:38:00
Public Health Wales NHS Trust hold regular meetings, which members of the public, including members of staff, are welcome to attend.
Men, younger people and those living in the more deprived communities in Wales show lower uptake of life saving screening services13/07/2022 16:10:00
A new report from Public Wales has been published that explores inequity in participation of the national, population based screening programmes following disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Learnings from pandemic can help young people in Wales' mental health and wellbeing in the future13/07/2022 11:10:00
The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted every young person in Wales, although how young people’s mental wellbeing has been affected depends on a range of factors, according to a new Mental Wellbeing Impact Assessment (MWIA) from Public Health Wales.
Public Health Wales Annual General Meeting 202213/07/2022 10:15:00
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 28 July 2022 at 10:00.
Public Health Wales launches 'Resources for Sustainable Health'12/07/2022 09:15:00
Public Health Wales has launched a new, free, e-catalogue to help teams and individuals working in the public sector, to reduce their impact on the environment and climate change, and encourage sustainable behaviour in both their work and home life.