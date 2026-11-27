Workshops with staff and patients in mental health services reveal a gap between what they regard as good care and the care that services currently provide, IPPR reports

More people and more money in mental health services, but good care is still not being delivered, finds think tank

Staff and patients agree on what good care looks like, but say services fall short of it

IPPR calls on the government to address how services are designed, not just how much is invested, in its upcoming mental health strategy

Spending for mental health services has risen by an estimated 25 per cent in real terms between 2016/17 and 2024/25, IPPR finds. However, this rise in investment has coincided with an increase in the prevalence and severity of mental health conditions.

While services in England are seeing more people than ever, a decade of extra investment has not kept pace with the care that patients and staff say they need.

As the government reviews whether its investment has been used effectively, IPPR argues it must also ask whether people are getting the right kind of care to complement investment.

The think tank’s research reveals that, faced with more demand than they can meet, services have rationed care through waiting lists, tight eligibility rules and short, time-limited courses of treatment. Staff reported that they are often left denying care rather than providing it.

Patients reported feeling that services take a "medicate first, support later" approach, while others described having to “plead” for therapy or pay privately for the care they needed.

In the first of two reports, the authors identify five ways in which mental health care currently falls short:

Long waits, with little support in the meantime

Repeated assessments to test eligibility

Needs that fall between services

Handovers and support that ends too soon

Patients being fitted to whatever is available, rather than care being shaped around them

Despite this, staff and patients share a clear consensus on what good care looks like. Care in mental health services should be organised around being understood, building trust and having the same staff involved throughout treatment.

IPPR argues that unless the government’s forthcoming mental health strategy also changes how services are organised, new investment risks being absorbed into a continued cycle of insufficient care.

The report sets out five principles for a new system built around need:

Help when it is needed: an immediate response when people ask for help, and support while they wait for further care.

Listening 'at the front door’: focus first assessments on understanding what would help someone, rather than simply whether they qualify for care.

Care around the whole person: ensure staff take responsibility for coordinating care when needs cross service boundaries.

Holding on to what is learned: continuity of relationships and information, so patients do not have to start again.

Genuine choice: a real range of treatment and care options, shaped with the patient and revisited when something is not working.

A second report will develop these principles into a new model of care, drawing on areas of England and internationally that are already pioneering this approach.

Sebastian Rees, interim associate director for public services at IPPR, said:

“Mental health services are working harder and seeing more people than ever, yet this increase has only left more patients feeling unsupported. The upcoming mental health strategy must recognise that extra investment must go hand in hand with a system designed to listen to people and get them the right help. Without this, those in crisis will continue to feel failed by the services there to support them."

Hollie Wright, research fellow at IPPR, said:

“Both staff and people who use mental health services agree on what good care should look like.

"People want to be listened to, to get help on their own terms, and to have continuity in their care. But too often, people find themselves being assessed again and again, passed between different teams, or left without support because they don't meet the right criteria.

"The government's new mental health strategy needs to tackle these problems, so that people spend less time trying to navigate the system and more time getting the help they need.”

Sebastian Rees and Hollie Wright, the report’s authors, are available for interview

CONTACT

Poppy Norris, communications assistant: 07393 364372 p.norris@ippr.org

David Wastell, director of news and communications: 07921 403651 d.wastell@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS