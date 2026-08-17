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Mentoring opportunity for people with lived experience interested arts and heritage careers
Streetwise Opera's Opera Pioneers programme, a mentored practical introduction to working behind the scenes in the arts sector for people with lived experience of homelessness, is recruiting for its second cohort.
Streetwise Opera is an opera organisation that enables people who’ve experienced homelessness to find inspiration and empowerment while they rebuild their lives and identities. They support participants to develop as creative people and change how society views homelessness.
Participants in their Opera Pioneers programme will take part in nine online sessions between October 2026 and May 2027, as well as a three-day residency at the Royal Opera House and a two-day work placement with an arts or heritage organisation local to them.
Pioneers will learn about creative producing, marketing and communications, fundraising, front of house, arts leadership and administration. This year’s programme will also explore heritage through archives and collections, research, and interpreting and sharing stories with the public.
The programme is aimed at people with lived experience of homelessness and a curiosity about behind-the-scenes roles in the arts and heritage sector.
This is a paid placement, with participants receiving payment at the London Living Wage for their time.
“I love being a Pioneer. I feel so much knowledge flow into my brain, so much empowerment! Hearing about other people going through difficult moments at work and still just getting on was really empowering and enlightening. I’m learning about how to be adaptable and I’m feeling really positive about myself.” - Participant in Streetwise Opera Pioneers pilot programme
Application deadline: Wednesday 23 September, 11:00am.
Learn more about the programme and the application process via Streetwise Opera's website:
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/streetwise-opera-lived-experience-mentoring/
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