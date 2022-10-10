EU News
MEPs call for massive increase of military assistance to Ukraine
MEPs urge all countries and international organisations to condemn unequivocally the sham referenda in Ukraine and Russia’s attempt to acquire territory by force.
In a resolution adopted on Thursday, MEPs say the results of the sham referenda conducted at gunpoint to annex the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are “null and void” and call on member states to adopt additional severe sanctions.
Increase military assistance to Ukraine
Hailing the courage of the Ukrainian people defending their country and European values, MEPs urge EU member states and other countries supporting Ukraine to increase massively their military assistance, particularly in areas requested by the Ukrainian government. “Hesitating” member states should provide their fair share of necessary military assistance, which will help shorten the war.
The recent Russian threats to use nuclear weapons are irresponsible and dangerous, warn MEPs. They call on member states and international partners to prepare a quick and decisive response should Russia conduct a nuclear strike on Ukraine. Any attempt by Russia to present attacks on occupied territories as an attack on Russia itself, and thus as grounds for a nuclear attack, is illegal and baseless and will not deter the European Union from further assistance to Ukraine’s self-defence.
MEPs condemn the military mobilisation in Russia and measures compelling residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to serve in Russia’s armed or auxiliary forces, an act which the Fourth Geneva Convention forbids., In order to maintain stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, MEPs also call for increased support for countries in the region who experienced an influx of Russian citizens, in particular Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.
