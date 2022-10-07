EU News
|Printable version
MEPs revamp pandemic relief measures for aviation sector
To better reflect increasing air traffic, Parliament updated the take-off and landing slots rules for airlines and kept some exceptions introduced during the pandemic.
Due to rebounding air-traffic demand, MEPs set a path towards a gradual return to the 'use it or lose it' rules on the allocation of slots at EU airports, which were suspended from March 2020 to March 2021 to respond to the pandemic and then gradually reinstated for the following seasons.
As of 30 October 2022, airlines would have to use 75 % of their planned take-off and landing slots (instead of the 80% required before the pandemic) in order to keep them the following season. From the 2023 summer season, the standard 80% slot utilisation requirement will apply.
Parliament also approved further exceptions to justify not using the slots, such as epidemiological emergencies, natural disasters, or widespread political unrest with a disruptive effect on air travel. The European Commission can also lower the minimum slot utilisation rate if air traffic levels fall below 80% (compared with 2019 figures) for two consecutive weeks due to COVID-19, for another epidemiological situation, or as a direct result of Russia's war against Ukraine.
In addition, the new rules allow for air connectivity to be restored between the EU and Ukraine when the time comes, for example, there would be a 16-week recovery period before slot-use requirements become applicable again once Ukrainian airspace reopens.
MEPs set up these relief measures for two scheduling seasons, from 30 October 2022 until 28 October 2023.
EP rapporteur Dominique Riquet (Renew, FR) yesterday said:
“The European Parliament, which defends the optimal use of existing infrastructure, connectivity, fluidity of transport and citizens' access to competitive offers, endorsed today a gradual return to standard airport slots operating rules, while maintaining flexibility in a market that remains uncertain due to the epidemiological situation and the Russian military aggression. Still, returning to a higher slots utilisation rate was necessary to guarantee the smooth functioning of the air sector, and permitted by encouraging traffic forecasts for the coming winter season.”
Latest News from
EU News
Ukraine: EU agrees on eighth package of sanctions against Russia07/10/2022 15:10:00
The Commission welcomes the Council's adoption of an eighth package of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.
European Commission and UEFA strengthen partnership with new cooperation agreement up to 202507/10/2022 14:33:00
Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin yesterday renewed at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels the EC-UEFA Arrangement for Cooperation first entered into in 2014.
Fit for 55: Transport MEPs want car-recharging stations every 60 km07/10/2022 13:25:00
Cars should be able to recharge every 60 km and refuel hydrogen every 100 km, while ships use on-shore power supply at ports, to help the EU become climate neutral by 2050.
EU deploys first quantum technology in six sites across Europe07/10/2022 12:38:00
The European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) recently (04 October 2022) announced the selection of six sites that will host the first European quantum computers: in Czechia, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Poland.
European Year of Youth 2022: EU adopts the first Youth Action Plan in EU External Action to strengthen engagement with young people worldwide07/10/2022 11:33:00
The Commission and the High Representative recently (04 October 2022) adopted the Youth Action Plan in the European Union external action for 2022-2027, the first-ever policy framework for a strategic partnership with young people around the world to build a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.
MEPs to G20: Increase your climate change targets before COP2707/10/2022 10:38:00
The Environment Committee calls on all countries to step up their 2030 climate targets before COP27 to limit global warming in line with the Paris agreement.
Council agrees on emergency measures to reduce energy prices03/10/2022 16:33:00
EU energy ministers recently (30 September 2022) reached a political agreement on a proposal for a Council Regulation to address high energy prices.
Guidelines on general visa issuance in relation to Russian applicants and controls of Russian citizens at the external borders03/10/2022 15:25:00
The Commission recently (30 September 2022) presented updated guidelines to Member States on visa procedures as well as on border controls for Russian citizens at the EU's external borders.
Message of President Charles Michel on Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions03/10/2022 14:33:00
Message of President Charles Michel on Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions (30 September 2022).
Ethiopia: Statement by Commissioner Lenarčič on the humanitarian situation and International Humanitarian Law in northern Ethiopia03/10/2022 13:25:00
Ethiopia: Statement given recently (30 September 2022) by Commissioner Lenarčič on the humanitarian situation and International Humanitarian Law in northern Ethiopia.