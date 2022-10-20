EU News
MEPs want EU budget for 2023 to focus on Ukraine, energy and pandemic
MEPs demand an EU budget for 2023 that addresses the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic recovery process more effectively.
- Overall budget for next year set at €187.3 billion, ahead of negotiations with member states
- Essential funding restored for key programmes cut by EU governments
- Over €850 million added to better address the repercussions of the war in Ukraine
- Significant increases for Erasmus+, climate action and trans-European networks
Parliament voted on Wednesday on its position on the 2023 EU budget. MEPs reversed almost all cuts made by the Council (over €1.6 billion) and thereby restored the draft budget to the level originally proposed by the Commission in the budget lines concerned.
In addition, MEPs increased funding for the following priorities:
Consequences of the war in Ukraine
With a total of €853 million added to the Commission’s draft budget, MEPs bolstered funding for initiatives that support young refugees through Erasmus+, the European Solidarity Corps, Ukrainian researchers through actions such as Marie Curie under Horizon Europe, and boosted programmes including:
- humanitarian aidby €250 million,
- the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fundwith a €100 million top-up,
- the Border Management and Visa Instrumentwith €25 million,
- the “Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument” (NDICI – Global Europe) for the EU’s southern and eastern neighbourhood with €162 million, and
- the European Defence Fund and Military Mobility with €80 million.
Energy and climate
With an additional €533 million, MEPs want to increase EU energy independence and support citizens and SMEs with their high energy bills, while backing the green transition and biodiversity. Programmes supported include:
- the Horizon Europeresearch programme,
- the Connecting Europe Facility, which funds the construction of high-quality and sustainable trans-European transport and energy networks,
- the environment and climate action LIFE programme,
- the “Global Challenges” Programme.
The lessons of the pandemic: health, better preparedness, culture and values
MEPs restored the €200 million cut by the Council to the EU4Health programme and added €25 million, as the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, resulting in a need to support national health systems to become more resilient. Further priorities include:
- the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM),
- the Creative Europe Programme,
- the Digital Europe Programme,
- the Rights and Values programme and the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO).
The figures for the different programmes boosted by Parliament can be found here.
An accompanying resolution, adopted with 421 against 137 votes and 82 abstentions, summarises Parliament’s position.
Click here for full press release
